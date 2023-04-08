Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently opened up about the impact player rule, stating that it has created confusion.

Samson cited it as the reason for not remembering the changes in the playing XI at the toss ahead of his team's clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8) afternoon at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

RR are coming into the game on the back of a narrow five-run loss against Punjab Kings at the same venue on Wednesday. They, however, won their first match against SRH convincingly by 72 runs last weekend. Meanwhile, DC have lost both of their matches so far against LSG and GT.

Capitals skipper David Warner won the toss this afternoon and opted to field first. They made a forced change as Mitchell Marsh flew back to Australia to get married, with Rovman Powell replacing him in the side for the game against DC. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and Aman Khan made way for Lalit Yadav and Manish Pandey.

Jos Buttler's finger injury healed in time and was named in the Royals' playing XI for this game.

When RR captain Sanju Samson was asked about his team's composition, he expressed confusion, saying:

"Looks a good wicket to bat on. Should be a high scoring game. With the impact rule, we can balance the side both ways. We can kind of manage. Jos is alright, he should be fine to go. We have a couple of changes. I am a bit confused about the changes due to the impact player rule. (Laughs)"

RR playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact subs for the Royals: Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Donavon Ferreira.

DC playing XI:

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Impact subs for the Capitals: Aman Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey.

