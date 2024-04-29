"I am very curious to see what Kolkata do against him" - Aakash Chopra picks Jake Fraser-McGurk among Delhi Capitals players in focus vs KKR

Aakash Chopra is eager to see the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) plans for Jake Fraser-McGurk in their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Kolkata on Monday, April 29.

Both sides have garnered 10 points heading into the game. KKR are placed second on the points table, four rungs above their opponents based on net run rate. However, a win for the Capitals on Monday will help them climb above the hosts into the second position in the standings.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Fraser-McGurk as the first Delhi Capitals player to watch out for.

"If we look towards Delhi, Jake Fraser-McGurk at the start. I am very curious to see what Kolkata do against him. No team is bowling spin much there and I am saying you should. If you do that, you might be able to get the dreaded Australian batter out. Try at least, who knows he might get out," he reasoned (9:45).

The former India opener chose Rishabh Pant as the second DC player in focus and urged him to bat up the order.

"The second player is Rishabh Pant because he is batting like that. Here also, if Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine are there, who will handle spin? You will once again go towards Rishabh Pant. Although Shai Hope scored runs in the last match, I still feel Rishabh should come up the order if he gets a chance," Chopra said.

Chopra expects an enticing battle between Rasikh Salam and the KKR lower-middle-order batters.

"Spin might not work here, so I am thinking Rasikh Salam as the third player. Isn't he bowling well? The battle will be against proper fire this time because you will have Rinku (Singh), (Andre) Russell and Ramandeep (Singh) in the opposition. So how will Rasikh Salam do there? That's a mouth-watering prospect," he observed.

Salam has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 11.53 in four games in IPL 2024. He delivered a match-winning spell of 3/34 in four overs in the Capitals' previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Whether he scores runs or not in this match, he should take wickets" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has stood out as an all-rounder in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Sunil Narine as the first KKR player in focus in Monday's game.

"You will have Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opposition. So let's go towards Sunil Narine once again. He scored runs in the last match as well. Whether he scores runs or not in this match, he should take wickets. When 260 were chased in the last match, he gave only 24 runs in four overs," he reasoned (8:10).

The reputed commentator feels Phil Salt will be eager to prove his worth to the Delhi Capitals.

"I am choosing Phil Salt as the second player for today's match. As the saying goes, 'You rejected my love, now see my vengeance'. Salt was a part of Delhi till last year, did well too, and still you dropped him. He came as a replacement player for KKR and we know what has happened after that. He hits some balls from Eden Gardens to Salt Lake," Chopra explained.

Chopra chose Harshit Rana as the KKR bowler to watch out for against DC.

"In bowling, I am once again going towards Harshit Rana. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy are their mainstays. If the ball gets slightly stuck on the pitch, Harshit Rana, and if it doesn't get stuck, then also Harshit Rana, because he is that kind of a bowler," he stated.

Rana has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 10.25 in six innings in IPL 2024. Only Narine (10) has accounted for more dismissals than the right-arm seamer for KKR this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback