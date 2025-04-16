“I didn’t realise they are that bad” - Former cricketer’s massive statement on Glenn Maxwell after PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull was left baffled by Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's recent numbers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran Australian player has been far from his best since the start of the 2024 season, and is struggling to hold onto his place in the playing XI.

Maxwell was released by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after scoring only 52 runs in nine innings at an average of 5.78 in IPL 2024. He recorded double figures only twice the entire season, and even dropped himself from the playing XI on one occasion amid crippling form.

PBKS roped him in at the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 4.2 crore as RCB opted not to exercise their Right to Match (RTM) option. The all-rounder's 2025 season began with a golden duck against the Gujarat Titans (GT). His string of poor runs has continued since then, recording only 41 runs in five innings at an average of 8.20.

Simon Doull remarked that Maxwell is largely playing as a bowler, because of his concerning returns with the bat.

"I look at those numbers now, and I didn't realise they are that bad. They are really bad. That's telling from a guy who is picked to be a genuine all-rounder. You would normally say that bowling is his second skill. I mean a strike rate of 116, and 86 runs in 13 innings at an average of 6, that is really average stuff. Those are awful numbers, and to keep him in the team purely as a bowling option is a very interesting one," Doull said on Cricbuzz (1:35).

Despite his miserable run with the bat, Maxwell is playing a crucial role as the second spinner for PBKS. Coming onto bowl in the powerplay, as well as to rattle the left-handed batters, the off-spinner has taken four wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 8.46.

The Australian picked up the crucial wicket of Venkatesh Iyer during PBKS' historic win over KKR in Mullanpur. The dismissal reduced the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to 74-5 in the 11th over, ensuring the batting collapse continued to keep his side in the hunt.

"We wanted the matchups with the ball with Glenn Maxwell" - PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting

Changes were on the horizon for PBKS, who were struggling with consistency after their flying start to the season. After two losses in three games ahead of the KKR contest, the Shreyas Iyer-led side had to tweak their playing XI, especially with Lockie Ferguson ruled out for the season.

Several felt that Glenn Maxwell's rope came to an end, but it was surprisingly fellow Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who was omitted instead. Josh Inglis replaced him in the playing XI to make his IPL debut.

Ricky Ponting defended the decision to retain Maxwell in the playing XI, largely due to the left-handed heavy KKR batting unit.

"We wanted the matchups with the ball with Glenn Maxwell. So unfortunately, for Marcus Stoinis, it had to be him that missed out tonight," Ricky Ponting told the broadcasters after the match (via India Today)

PBKS will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 18.

