"I felt like I wasn’t treated properly" - Chris Gayle reveals why he opted out of IPL 2022 mega-auction 

Legendary West Indian batter Chris Gayle has accused the IPL of not giving him the respect he deserves over the last couple of years. The southpaw, who debuted in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, revealed that a lack of respect was the reason he opted out of the mega-auction in 2022.

Gayle is one of the best T20 players of all time and has a special place in IPL history. Although the Jamaican has been out of form in the last two years, his overall record is imposing. The 42-year-old has amassed 4965 runs in 142 IPL games at 39.72, with six centuries to his name.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

Highest individual score in IPL

Highest team total in IPL



in 2013, Gayle Storm hit Bengaluru... 🌪️ Fastest T20 centuryHighest individual score in IPLHighest team total in IPL #OnThisDay in 2013, Gayle Storm hit Bengaluru... 🌪️ Fastest T20 century ✅Highest individual score in IPL ✅Highest team total in IPL ✅#OnThisDay in 2013, Gayle Storm hit Bengaluru... 🌪️🔥 https://t.co/BQ4hqu0WKp

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the veteran batter was upset at not getting the respect he deserved despite his contributions to the sport. The Universe Boss stated that life continued for him even amid the IPL's absence, saying:

"For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly. So I thought, ‘Okay, you didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said, ‘Okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to be life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality."

The left-handed batter won the Orange Cap consecutive times (2011 and 2012) when he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the 2011 edition, Gayle hammered an unbeaten 175 off 66 deliveries, the highest individual score in the tournament's history.

"Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams" - Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Jamaican, who has represented the Punjab Kings aside from RCB, said he would love to help either side win their maiden IPL title. Recalling his successful time with RCB, the 42-year old added:

"Next year I’m coming back, they need me! I’ve represented three teams in the IPL, Kolkata, RCB and Punjab. Between RCB and Punjab, I would love to get a title, with one of those two teams. I had a great stint with RCB where I was more successful within the IPL and Punjab, they’ve been good. I love to explore and I love challenges so let's see what happens."

The former West Indian skipper made his international debut in 1999. A two-time T20 World Cup winner, the southpaw could still be part of this year's edition in Australia.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar