"I have got no idea" - Aakash Chopra on choosing a favorite for KKR-PBKS IPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has refrained from picking a favorite for the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday, May 8. While a win for PBKS will help them climb into third position in the points table, a positive result for the home team will put them on par with four other teams, including their opponents of the day, who have garnered 10 points thus far.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra did not pick a likely winner but pointed out that the match presents a great opportunity for the Punjab Kings, explaining:

"The scale is tilted in whose favor? I have got no idea. It is a great opportunity for Punjab because if you win the match from here, you will straightaway go to the third spot. One win and you are actually in the top three. This is phenomenal with the kind of start that you had."

However, the former KKR player highlighted that Nitish Rana and Co. are heading into the game with winning momentum, stating:

"Kolkata, on the other hand, are coming after winning their last match while Punjab are coming after losing their last game. It will be a good match. May the best team win. Both captains are from Delhi - Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana, but the match will be enjoyable. It is 100% guaranteed."

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad by five runs in their last game on Thursday, May 4. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians a day earlier.

"You should go with the spin-to-win formula" - Aakash Chopra wants KKR to attack Punjab Kings with their spinners

Varun Chakaravarthy was the Player of the Match in KKR's win vs SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the two sides have disparate strengths in the bowling department, observing:

"On the Eden Gardens ground, you (KKR) should go with the spin-to-win formula. You have three good spinners and play Suyash Sharma this time, and the opposition does not have that good spin. Punjab have fast bowling and they have spin bowling. So it will be a very interesting contest."

The reputed commentator added while KKR will likely field two overseas openers, PBKS are likely to bat Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh at the top of the order, elaborating:

"In batting, Kolkata will go with two overseas openers and you will see two Indian openers for Punjab. Then in the middle order, you might see Matthew Short at No. 3 along with Liam Livingstone and then Sam Curran after that. You can also think about playing Sikandar Raza."

Matthew Short scored a 26-ball 27 in Punjab Kings' 214-run total against the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see if he holds on to his place in the XI or whether Sikandar Raza is played ahead of him.

