"I have got no idea what they will do with Maxi" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether the Punjab Kings (PBKS) would persist with Glenn Maxwell in their playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He noted that the Australian all-rounder has failed to perform with the bat despite being given multiple chances in different positions.

PBKS will lock horns with CSK in Match 49 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30. With 11 points from nine games, the visitors are placed fifth on the points table, and a win in Wednesday's match will help them climb into the second spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that PBKS will want more substantial contributions from Shreyas Iyer. He wasn't sure whether the IPL 2014 runners-up would continue to show faith in Glenn Maxwell or bring in Marcus Stoinis at his expense.

"Shreyas Iyer scored a few runs in the last match, but you expect a bigger knock from him. This team has the most exciting opening combination. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, the two uncapped Indians, are doing really well," Chopra said (4:40).

"I have got no idea what they will do with Maxi, because they have tried everything, but the guy is not performing. If he is not performing, I don't know how they will persist with him, or will they play Marcus Stoinis because Marcus Stoinis played a mighty knock at this ground? So maybe that is what you want to do," he added.

Maxwell has aggregated 48 runs at a dismal average of 8.00 in six innings in IPL 2025. However, he has fared decently with the ball, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46 in 13 overs.

"If you slip now, you will get stuck" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' playoff hopes in IPL 2025

PBKS haven't qualified for the playoffs since IPL 2014. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings cannot afford to lose to the Chennai Super Kings.

"Punjab lost to RCB at home. There was a break, and then they scored 200 runs, but the match got rained off. Punjab are now just outside the top four. So, at times, you feel you cannot slip now, because if you slip now, you will get stuck," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that PBKS can outbat CSK at the latter's home ground.

"They are a solid team. They are a six-hitting team, and they are a team that can go to Chennai and hit so many sixes that they can outbat the opposition. That is also possible. In bowling also, they will put together a strong performance," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra picked the Punjab Kings as the favorites for Wednesday's game. He reasoned that Shreyas Iyer and company are the better side.

