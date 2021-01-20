"I have heard RCB and CSK want Sanju Samson in their team" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has revealed that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have expressed interest in acquiring Sanju Samson for IPL 2021.

All the IPL franchises are supposed to share their final list of retained and released players by Wednesday, January 20.

In light of this, Aakash Chopra spoke about the players each of the franchises could release in a video shared on his Facebook page.

While talking about the Rajasthan Royals, the reputed commentator pointed out that they may not be one of the teams that draw too much attention.

"Rajasthan Royals is a big franchise in terms of the way they started the IPL, they were the first team to win the tournament. They don't have that much fanfare but it is a good team," said Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra reckons the Rajasthan Royals will release Steve Smith to make a larger purse available for themselves at the IPL 2021 auctions.

"The very big change that is going to come in this team is that they are going to release Steve Smith. I feel they are going to release Steve Smith, they will say today that they are not going to retain him. Immediately that releases their 12.5 crores," observed Chopra

According to Sports Today - Steve Smith won't be retained by Rajasthan Royals. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2021

"Rajasthan Royals might announce Sanju Samson as their new captain today" - Aakash Chopra

He reasoned Kerala batsman might see that as an incentive to stay back, with franchises like RCB and CSK supposedly showing interest in the sublime stroke-player.

"They might announce Sanju Samson as their new captain today. Because there is a lot of demand coming for Sanju Samson. I have heard from special sources that Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, that is Dhoni and Kohli, have both said that they want to get Sanju Samson in their team," said Chopra

"So, if they want to keep Sanju, they will have to give him something different and that could be the captaincy," he added.

Love leadership of Sanju Samson & how he backs youngsters who are making an impact. In this game his RR teammate Uthappa played a decisive knock. For a franchise that backs young talent, it won’t be a bad idea to make Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals captain in the IPL this season — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 15, 2021

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that the Rajasthan Royals are unlikely to make too many other changes before the IPL 2021 auctions.

"Other than that, they do not have much scope of releasing players. The Indian bowling attack is going to remain as it is and they cannot do much by changing a lot," concluded Chopra.

Sanju Samson had mixed returns as a batsman in IPL 2020. Barring a few majestic knocks in the initial stages of the tournament, he threw away his wicket after playing some breathtaking strokes.

He has not enjoyed a great run while captaining Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 as well. Considering these factors, it might be a little premature for the Rajasthan Royals to appoint him as the captain for IPL 2021.