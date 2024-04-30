"I hope this team loses the WC again" - Fans surprised by Rinku Singh's exclusion from Indian 2024 T20 World Cup squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

The biggest surprise at first glance was Rinku Singh's exclusion despite his incredible T20I form over the past few months. On the back of a sensational 2023 IPL season, the 26-year-old debuted for India later in the year.

In 15 T20I games, Rinku averaged a stunning 89 at a strike rate of 176.23 with several game-changing performances. However, the southpaw has been starved of opportunities in the ongoing IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), facing only 82 balls in nine games. The youngster has averaged 20 at a 150 strike rate this season with a highest score of 26.

While Team India are spoilt for choices with an abundance of match-winners in their lineup, Rinku not finding a place in the 15-member squad remains a shocker for fans and experts.

With the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer setting the world on fire as a finisher in T20Is, Rinku's exclusion did not go down well with fans on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Other fans expressed their disappointment at Rinku's exclusion with one of them saying:

"So, India don't have any finishers currently without Rinku Singh. A team made of middle-order players, who will be batting out of position, with Hardik and Jadeja as finishers."

"Why Rinku singh is in reserves? He should be in the main 15, he has performed almost every time in T20 since last year. @BCCI this mistake can make us lose one more ICC event," another fan tweeted.

"I hope this team loses the WC again. No rinku. Utter bullshit," said a fan.

"Rinku Singh is a certainty in my 15" - Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth recently stated that Rinku Singh should be a certainty in the Indian T20 World Cup squad despite the limited opportunities in IPL 2024.

The KKR top-order batters have been in sparkling form, resulting in Rinku often not being required with the bat barring a few balls at the end. However, in India's most recent T20I against Afghanistan, he scored a breathtaking 39-ball 69 at 22/4.

"A classic example is Rinku Singh. Rinku Singh is a certainty in my 15. He hasn't got that many opportunities to bat in the IPL but you see his international track record, it's an amazing track record. Amazing track record in South Africa and with every opportunity he has got. So Rinku Singh has to be a certainty in the 15. But if we go by recent form or opportunities, he hasn't got enough opportunities," said Srikkanth on Star Sports.

Team India has struggled in T20 World Cups since winning the inaugural edition in 2007. The Men in Blue will begin their 2024 campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

