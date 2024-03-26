Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said he is inspired by Rinku Singh when asked about his match-winning cameo against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karthik came into bat with RCB needing 47 off 24 deliveries and smashed an unbeaten 10-ball 28 to take the team over the line in the final over. The win was RCB's first of the 2024 IPL season after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the opener.

In a video released by the IPL on their social media handle, Karthik spoke about his finishing gig against PBKS. He said:

"I am inspired by Rinku Singh and how well he is batting. So, there have been some terrific people I have been watching and learning from them. Jokes apart, it is a situation that I have practiced quite a bit. Credit to my coach, who has been working with me for over a decade now."

"These are the situations that he has been putting me through. So, when a situation like this comes I try and base my game where I am very calm and try to assess the situation, see what I can do in terms of shot selection and try and execute," added Karthik.

Rinku Singh has established himself as arguably the world's best finisher in T20s, thanks to his heroics for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year and in international cricket since.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik endured a dismal IPL 2023 campaign, scoring only 140 runs at an average of under 12 in 13 games. However, the 38-year-old has been on a mission, scoring an unbeaten 38 off 26 against CSK before the heroics against PBKS.

RCB were led by a Virat Kohli special in the home opener

Although Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches to the PBKS clash, RCB's memorable win was set up by another Virat Kohli masterclass.

After restricting PBKS to a moderate 176/6, RCB lost skipper Faf du Plessis in the third over of the run chase. However, an unfazed Kohli started his onslaught with a flurry of boundaries inside the powerplay.

Despite losing partners at regular intervals, the 36-year-old brought up his half-century off only 31 balls, making him No.1 on the list of most 50s by an Indian batter in the IPL.

Just when it seemed like Kohli was about to power his side to another famous win, he was dismissed for 77 off 49 by Harshal Patel, with RCB still needing 47 for victory. However, Dinesh Karthik combined with Impact Sub Mahipal Lomror to ensure no further stutters, as the home side completed a thrilling run chase with four balls and as many wickets to spare.