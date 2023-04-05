"I love batting with Jos Buttler and Sanju bhai" - Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited domestic cricket and his time with the Royals behind his rapid rise as a prolific run-getter. The left-hander suggested that RR stars Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have been excellent mentors and that he enjoys batting with the pair.

Jaiswal, one of the most prolific run-getters in the domestic circuit, has been in decent form since the last edition of the Indian Premier League. He managed 258 runs in ten games last year while maintaining a strike rate of 132.99.

The youngster has made a promising start to this year's tournament, making 54 in the Royals' first match against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Ahead of the Royals' second IPL 2023 match on Wednesday (April 5), he conceded that he keeps talking to Buttler and Samson every opportunity he gets to raise his game. As quoted by the Times of India, Jaiswal said:

"Playing for the Royals and being out there in the domestic setup has helped me groom as a player and as an individual.

"I love batting with Jos Buttler and Sanju bhai. Not just this, I also enjoy interacting with them both before and after the match, during practice. I keep asking questions to enhance my game and make the most of the time I get to spend with them and Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara)."

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer was the highest run-getter in the 2022-23 edition of the Irani Cup. He scored 357 runs in two innings, recording scores of 213 and 144 to help the Rest of India take the title.

"I will keep chasing the goal of playing for India" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked how he deals with tough times in life, Yashasvi Jaiswal said he backs himself to the hilt despite several failures and believes in continuing to fight. The 21-year-old added:

"I need to keep chasing small goals in order to accomplish the bigger goal and continue fighting the tough times. I know it takes time, so I need to be patient and work hard.

"My job is to focus on my game, fitness, and mind. I will keep chasing the goal of playing for India, leaving everything to god to decide. I keep telling myself 'I trust, I believe, I will fight, and I will win it'. If I fail, I ensure I work harder and come back stronger."

The Rajasthan Royals opened their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad and will face the Punjab Kings on Wednesday in Guwahati.

