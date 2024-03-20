"I'm expecting at least a 500-plus season, maybe even 600-plus" - AB de Villiers on Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2024

AB de Villiers has predicted a blockbuster season for Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, suggesting that the latter would score at least 500 runs in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

De Villiers pointed out how Jaiswal dazzled the onlookers with his batting exploits in the five-match home Test series between India and England. Backing the youngster to translate his red-hot form into the IPL, de Villiers said in his YouTube video:

"There's one guy that I absolutely cannot wait to watch. That's Jaiswal. He showed in the Test format what he's capable of. Now it's time for him in T20 cricket to really show his talent. With the amount of confidence he took from that Test series, to take that into this IPL, I'm expecting fireworks from this guy. I'm expecting at least a 500-plus season, maybe even 600-plus."

Yashasvi Jaiswal earned widespread praise for his performances in the England Test series. The southpaw was the leading run-getter in the rubber, finishing with 712 runs across nine innings.

The 22-year-old was also the top performer with the bat for Rajasthan in IPL 2023, mustering 625 runs from 14 outings at a strike rate of 163.61. He will hope to work his magic this time around as well with the T20 World Cup lined up after IPL 2024.

"Keep an eye out for him" - AB de Villiers on Tristan Stubbs

South Africa's young batting sensation Tristan Stubbs was roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2024 mini-auction last year.

AB de Villiers reckoned that Stubbs could be the player to look out for, highlighting the player's impressive performances in South Africa's SA20 2024. He added:

"He had a very good SA20 tournament. The year before that, he was a bit out of form, but this year, he's put up his hand and showed signs of what he's capable of. He's a very talented young player, hits the ball very, very hard, he offers a lot with the ball in hand as well, he can bowl you off-spin, and he's absolutely incredible in the field. So, keep an eye out for him."

Stubbs was part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape's title-winning squad in SA20 2024. He was the team's leading run-getter in the edition, chalking up 301 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 168.15.