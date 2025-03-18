"I'm quite clear about that" - PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reveals his preferred batting position for IPL 2025

Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer has revealed his preferred position to bat at in IPL 2025, claiming that he has complete clarity about the same. The right-handed batter said he wishes to mark himself at number three in T20 cricket if the head coach approves.

Ad

The Mumbai-born cricketer has decent numbers when batting at number three in IPL, averaging 30.72 in 51 innings, accumulating 1444 runs. His numbers are the strongest when batting at number five but has done so only on six occasions and averages 68.67 with 206 runs.

Iyer said at a presser on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be No. 3. And that's what I'm focusing at. I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting. This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number. As long as the coach approves of me."

Ad

Trending

Iyer will be high on confidence ahead of IPL 2025, given he played a critical role in Team India's Champions Trophy victory recently. With 243 runs, he was the highest run-getter for India in the tournament and clattered half-centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand. Additionally, the 30-year-old is also an IPL-winning captain, scripting it for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

"We've got the best leader that we could possibly hope for" - Ricky Ponting on Shreyas Iyer

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: PBKS X)

Head coach Ricky Ponting said he was desperate to work with the Indian star. He reminisced about establishing a great partnership during their tenure at the Delhi Capitals. Ponting feels a great coach-captain relationship goes a long way in winning tournaments and said:

Ad

"If you look back at the auction, I think it was pretty clear to everyone who I wanted as my captain. And we got what we wanted. I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He's one of the best players that I've worked with. He's a great human being.

Ad

"He's an IPL-winning captain. You couldn't ask for much more. We've got the best leader that we could possibly hope for. And we've had a lot of great times and success together. I think we understand each other really well. As you know, the captain-coach relationship in any team is vital."

Iyer was also one of the most expensive players in the auction, fetching ₹26.75 crore from the Punjab Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️