"I'm ready to spin it for DC" - Kuldeep Yadav excited about joining Delhi Capitals

Left-arm Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is excited about joining the Delhi Capitals after being bought by the 2020 IPL runners-up for ₹ 2 crores at the recently-concluded 2022 IPL auction.

The 27-year-old who had set his base price at ₹ 1 crore was released by two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction. Kuldeep has been a part of the Kolkata outfit for eight seasons since joining the franchise back in 2014 as a nineteen-year-old.

Unfortunately, a poor outing with the ball meant Kuldeep played just five matches during the 2020 IPL season before being ruled out due to a knee injury. Now that a fully-fit Kuldeep is back in the groove having recovered from injury, he will be hoping for a change in his fortunes during the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Here is Kuldeep Yadav's message to Delhi Capitals fans upon joining the franchise ahead of season fifteen:

A memorable auction for the Delhi Capitals

It was a memorable auction for Delhi as they welcomed several overseas stars like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh apart from domestic stalwarts like Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav. The franchise, led by Rishabh Pant, has also bought two 2022 ICC Under 19 World Cup winners - skipper Yash Dhull and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vicky Ostwal.

The team is well balanced with a perfect mix of young as well as experienced players who will be fighting to win that elusive IPL title for Delhi. David Warner's comeback has certainly taken the excitement and expectations to the next level.

After a forgetful last three IPL seasons, Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to prove himself once again by giving his best to his brand new franchise.

