"I'm sure that we'll see MS Dhoni again" - Former Australian captain’s massive claim on CSK talisman despite disastrous IPL 2025 campaign

Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch has made a massive claim about MS Dhoni's future despite Chennai Super Kings' disastrous IPL 2025 season. Commentator Danny Morrison asked the keeper-batter about his future during toss ahead of the clash against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday. While Dhoni gave a cryptic answer, Finch remains certain about the legend appearing for another IPL season.

Although the 43-year-old has etched his legacy in IPL history, especially as captain, massive questions have crept up about his place in the side. Ruturaj Gaikwad's elbow injury forced the keeper-batter to take on the leadership role in IPL 2025. However, he has underperformed with the bat, and his entry points in certain matches have come under significant scrutiny.

Finch was asked whether there are doubts over the veteran returning for the next IPL season, and he said that it was only a tongue-in-cheek question. He told Jio Star:

"No, there wasn't. I think it was all tongue in cheek and those two have had some great toss moments over the years. Danny has asked him questions like that and MS is always there to rein it in for him. So I'm sure that we'll see MS Dhoni again."

The Ranchi-born cricketer had captained the Super Kings to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023 besides two Champions League T20 crowns. Additionally, he ushered them to the finals in 2008, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

"I think we need to take our catches" - MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings. (Image Credits: CSK X)

The Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race after losing to Punjab on Wednesday. After the game, Dhoni said they needed more runs on the board and some fielding brilliance. He said at the post-game presentation, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think the batting, yes it was the first time we put enough runs on the board, but I feel it was slightly short of a par score. It's demanding on the batsmen but we needed slightly more. The partnership between Curran and Brevis was fantastic. I think we need to take our catches. I think Curran is a fighter, we all know."

Sam Curran's 88 for CSK went in vain as Shreyas Iyer (72) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) struck half-centuries. They helped the visiting side chase down 191 with four wickets to spare.

