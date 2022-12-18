Although just a handful of Jharkhand players have gone on to represent the men in blue, the impact made by a certain MS Dhoni will always remain etched in the books of cricketing folklore. Be it Varun Aaron's raw pace, Shahbaz Nadeem's consistent performances earning him a national call-up, or the recent exploits of Ishan Kishan, the latest entrant into the double century club, Jharkhand has unearthed a few gifted players over the years.

Jharkhand has found another such uncut gem in their arsenal. Young and bustling pacer Sushant Mishra has got all the potential needed to make major headlines. Maybe ten to fifteen years down the line, the cricketing fraternity will be talking about the left-arm pacer’s legacy.

Sushant Mishra, who was part of the India U-19 squad that finished as runners-up at the 2020 U-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, put in a solid effort and was eventually called up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to be a part of their net-bowling interns for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After a couple of seasons with the Bengaluru-based franchise as a net-bowler, the 21-year-old got a big opportunity when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came knocking on his door. Mishra was announced as the replacement for Saurabh Dubey, who had been ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to a back injury.

The left-arm pacer was sidelined for a while after sustaining an injury, but he made a solid comeback during the recently concluded 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed to pick up 7 wickets with a bowling average of 19.85 from 3 matches, and is currently a part of Jharkhand’s squad for the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sushant Mishra spoke in depth about his experience of being a part of SRH, his learnings from Dale Steyn, his IPL aspirations, and how he has evolved as a cricketer since his U-19 days.

Sai Krishna: How was your experience of representing SRH in the previous season?

Sushant Mishra: "I had a lot of fun in the Sunrisers camp last year. I had the opportunity to learn from legends of the game like Dale Steyn, Brian Lara, and Hemang Badani. They made me feel welcome and comfortable. I wasn’t there for the full season but I enjoyed whatever little time I had with them."

SK: What were the learnings you took from the coaching staff?

SM: "The coaching staff was an extraordinary line-up. There were so many things to learn from them. I spent a lot of time chatting with Dale Steyn and tried to pick his brains. I picked up a lot of knowledge which is helping me till now during my bowling. Hemang sir and Brian sir also helped me with the technical aspects of my batting and fielding."

SK: How did you work on yourself after the previous IPL?

SM: "After the previous IPL edition, I have worked immensely on my fitness and have also improved my batting skills. I have been spending time in the nets, and felt good rhythm while bowling during the Vijay Hazare Trophy."

SK: How excited are you for this year's auction and what are you expecting?

SM: "Honestly, I am optimistic about this year’s IPL auction. I have been bowling well this season and getting a good rhythm. However, at the same time, I was a bit unfortunate to miss out on a few matches due to small injuries. I have attained fitness now and I am rearing to go. I would love to be a part of the festival again and hopefully, I’ll be back in the IPL this year, looking forward to playing this year."

SK: Which team would you like to play for?

SM: "No matter which team I play for. I will be elated to be a part of the IPL and to contribute in my team’s success. All the teams have some extraordinary players representing them so there will be learning and equal opportunities everywhere to prove myself and my talent."

Sushant Mishra during Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final

SK: How much do you think you’ve grown since the U-19 World Cup?

SM: "I believe that for a player it is important to keep growing. I can’t say how much I have grown but I try to learn from the players and coaches around me and I believe that every ball that we deliver teaches us something, every game is a learning opportunity and I think with each learning opportunity, the player grows. I’m looking forward to capitalizing on more such opportunities in the near future."

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : Which team do you think will sign Sushant Mishra at the IPL 2023 auction? SRH Others (comment below) 0 votes