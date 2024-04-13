"I was particularly surprised and slightly disappointed with the way Shikhar got out in the last match" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) top-order batters haven't lived up to their reputations heading into their IPL 2024 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.

PBKS, who have garnered four points from five games, are currently placed eighth on the points table. However, a win against the Royals will help them join five other teams on six points.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that PBKS' renowned batters have flattered to deceive. He was particularly perplexed by Shikhar Dhawan's mode of dismissal in their previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue on April 9.

"Punjab's two most important players used to come at the top but now come down the order. They are Shashank (Singh) and Ashutosh (Sharma). Both are playing very well and kept your team alive. You are getting Jonny Bairstow to open and then sending Sam Curran up the order. You keep all your superstars up the order but they haven't done anything like that," he said (1:30).

"I was particularly surprised and slightly disappointed with the way Shikhar got out in the last match. A catch was dropped first. The keeper was standing up and he was still stepping out. It was slightly beyond my understanding because you generally don't step out to fast bowlers when the keeper is standing up. He stepped out and tried to play a defensive shot, and got out," the former India opener added.

Dhawan missed the ball after dancing down the track to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery and was stumped by Heinrich Klaasen for a 16-ball 14. Although Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma played fighting knocks, PBKS eventually lost the game by two runs.

"It's good news for Punjab as well as India if Arsh continues to pick up wickets" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh registered figures of 4/29 in four overs against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Arshdeep Singh as the first Punjab Kings player in focus in Saturday's game.

"So who should we focus on? Since the ball is moving here more under lights, let me start with a bowler. Let's talk about Arshdeep. He picked up four wickets and kept his team alive in the game. Arshdeep was swinging the ball both ways. It's good news for Punjab as well as India if Arsh continues to pick up wickets," he reasoned (2:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma as the other two PBKS players to watch out for and urged the franchise to send them up the order.

"The second player, I am saying Shashank Singh. You can send Shashank above Jitesh (Sharma) because if someone has form, it needs to be utilized fully. Jitesh is a capped Indian player and might be a better player than Shashank, but the truth is that whoever has form, more power, and is doing well, should be made to bat up the order," Chopra elaborated.

"You can probably send him to bat above Sikandar Raza. The third player to watch out for - I am once again going towards Ashutosh. He comes and hits very hard. He got two or three lives in the last over in the previous match but the guy has the power. Whatever I said for Shashank, the same goes for Ashutosh, send him also slightly up the order," the former KKR player added.

Chopra reckons Shashank and Ashutosh might be needed to rescue PBKS against RR. He reasoned that the hosts' top order will have an uphill task against Trent Boult and potentially Nandre Burger with the new ball.

