"I wouldn't have played him here in any case" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah missing IND vs AUS Test series

Aakash Chopra has opined that he wouldn't have played Jasprit Bumrah in the final two Tests of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy even if the seamer was fit and available.

Bumrah, who wasn't in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia, has not been picked for the remaining two games as well. The Gujarat pacer has also not been selected in India's squad for the subsequent three-match ODI series against the same opponents.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was not perturbed by Jasprit Bumrah's absence, reasoning:

"Jasprit Bumrah has still not got the clearance from the NCA. He will not be playing the two Test matches, he will not play the ODIs as well.

"Even if he was available for the Test matches here and had played as well, what would he have done? I wouldn't have played him here in any case."

The former Indian opener believes the seamer will be more crucial for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the World Test Championship final in England if India make the grade, saying:

"I would ask him to rest as he is a national asset and we want him to be very, very careful. He has not played for a long time. If you become fit, I want you in the WTC final at the Oval."

Chopra pointed out that Bumrah would form a potent seam-bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami in English conditions. He feels it would be better if the Mumbai Indians seamer makes a return to competitive cricket by bowling four-over spells instead of in the ODI series against Australia.

"A lot of people are saying that he will play franchise cricket" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's likely return in the IPL

Jasprit Bumrah is an integral member of the Mumbai Indians squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra tried to allay fans' fears that Jasprit Bumrah could aggravate his injury while playing in the Indian Premier League, explaining:

"A lot of people are saying that he will play franchise cricket, but it has been decided that the workload will be managed this time by the BCCI.

"They will be in direct contact with the player and the physio. They will monitor your fitness and how much you can push and where you need to stop."

The reputed commentator pointed out that no franchise would want an Indian player to play for them and not for the country.

"I am pretty sure no franchise would say that an Indian player should not be available for India but should be for them. Country comes first - whether it is the Mumbai Indians or the Chennai Super Kings."

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket



1. Should take time to get fit, miss IPL if needed.



2. If plays all IPL games and misses WTC final, i ll be just another furious Indian fan criticizing him.



If people still feel i have a bias, I can't change the thinking My stance on Jasprit Bumrah has always been clear:1. Should take time to get fit, miss IPL if needed.2. If plays all IPL games and misses WTC final, i ll be just another furious Indian fan criticizing him.If people still feel i have a bias, I can't change the thinking My stance on Jasprit Bumrah has always been clear:1. Should take time to get fit, miss IPL if needed. 2. If plays all IPL games and misses WTC final, i ll be just another furious Indian fan criticizing him. If people still feel i have a bias, I can't change the thinking 👍 https://t.co/G1AhW6wE6V

Chopra concluded by opining that the Mumbai Indians will be accommodative if Bumrah needs to be rested for a few games during IPL 2023 to keep him fresh for the World Test Championship final.

Poll : Should Jasprit Bumrah be made to skip IPL 2023 to ensure his long-term fitness? Yes No 0 votes