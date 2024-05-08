"I am really happy to see him in India's T20 World Cup squad" - Wasim Akram on Sanju Samson [SK Match ki Baat Exclusive]

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram has expressed his excitement over Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain was picked ahead of the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Akram stated that Samson not only deserves to be in India's squad for the showpiece event but has also done enough to feature in the playing XI. Speaking about the keeper-batter's stellar form, the cricketer-turned-commentator said on Sportskeeda'a Match ki Baat:

"I am really happy to see him in India's T20 World Cup squad. Finally, his hard work paid off and finally, India got the right man for the right place. Looking at the current form, this guy deserves to be in the playing XI. I think he will be an asset to the Indian team in the World Cup."

Sanju Samson has grabbed the headlines for his wonderful batting exploits in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). With 471 runs across 11 games, he is currently the fourth-highest run-getter of the season.

"Don't you think these boys will be tired?" - Wasim Akram on India's 2024 T20 World Cup schedule

Wasim Akram also spoke about how it will be difficult for the Indian players to remain fresh for the 2024 T20 World Cup, given that the ICC event kicks off just five days after the IPL 2024 final.

Suggesting that Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to deal with mental fatigue due to the jam-packed schedule, Akram added:

"The IPL ends on May 26 and the T20 World Cup starts on June 1. Don't you think these boys will be tired? Maybe not physically, but what about being tired mentally? I hope not, but it's natural."

The IPL 2024 final will be played in Chennai on May 26. India will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against Ireland in New York on June 5.

