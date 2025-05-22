“I too am reeling from the second half” - Parth Jindal reacts to Delhi Capitals’ exit after MI vs DC IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal came up with an emotional reaction to his team's exit from the IPL 2025 playoff race after the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). DC faced MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21.

The Delhi Capitals suffered a 59-run loss in a must-win game. Batting first, Mumbai posted 180/5 on the board, which proved to be way too much for Delhi, as they were bundled out for just 121 in 18.2 overs in what was a poor batting display.

As a result, Delhi were eliminated, with the Mumbai Indians becoming the fourth and final team to qualify for the playoffs. After their exit, Parth Jindal expressed his disappointment at the team's performance in the second half of their campaign.

"Sorry to all @DelhiCapitals fans - like you, i too am reeling from the second half of the season. What started so well ended extremely poorly. There are positives to take from this campaign but for now, all focus on the next game which we need to win. Post the season there will need to be a lot of introspection on a lot of aspects," he wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Delhi Capitals crash out of IPL 2025 after a good start

As mentioned by Parth Jindal, it has been a season of two halves for the Delhi Capitals. They appeared to be the team to beat at the start of the tournament, winning all of their first four matches and staying at the top of the table.

Delhi had five wins from their first seven games, and it looked like they were set to make the playoffs. However, the second half has been absolutely poor for the team, turning things completely upside down as their campaign went south.

The defeat to the Mumbai Indians is their fourth loss in a row this season. With six wins and as many defeats from 13 games, they are now placed fifth with 13 points and out of contention to make the playoffs.

They play their final match of the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, May 24, and will be keen to finish on a high.

