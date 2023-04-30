"I see the scale hugely tilted towards Chennai" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's IPL 2023 clash against Punjab Kings

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are heavy favorites heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The two sides will lock horns in Chennai in the afternoon game on Sunday, April 30. A win for MS Dhoni and Co. will help them join the Gujarat Titans with 12 points at the top of the standings. On the flip side, a positive result for the visitors will put them on par with CSK and two other teams on 10 points.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that CSK might be too strong for PBKS at home. He was particularly in awe of the home team's batting might, elaborating:

"I see the scale hugely tilted towards Chennai. I feel it's going to be slightly difficult for Punjab in this match. Both Chennai openers like this pitch and Devon Conway in particular. Ajinkya Rahane is brilliant if he gets to bat in the powerplay because the ball comes better onto the bat."

The former Indian opener added:

"Then come Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is also sent up the order. Ambati Rayudu is the Impact Player. Batting looks absolutely sorted on this surface. Chennai don't have any problems while batting on this surface and even the bowling is very good on this surface."

Chopra pointed out that CSK have a formidable spin-bowling attack in Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. He added that they also have decent seamers in the form of Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, with Akash Singh coming in as the Impact Player while bowling second.

"The problem is about the big names" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' concerns heading into CSK clash

Liam Livingstone has not yet fired with the bat in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the below-par performance of the Punjab Kings' overseas batters is their biggest issue, saying:

"Punjab have problems. Atharva Taide batted very well in the last match. Shikhar Dhawan will also get his form. The problem is about the big names. The problem is about Liam Livingstone and Sikandar Raza if he is played because he is being moved in and out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that while Liam Livingstone has not been at the top of his game, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. are yet to finalize their second overseas batter, observing:

"They play Raza at times and Matthew Short on other occasions. So the job is not getting done. Liam Livingstone's bat hasn't spoken properly. You feel there is a lot of depth in batting but it won't work out if Shahrukh Khan comes at No. 7 or No. 8."

Chopra picked the lack of spin-bowling depth as another issue for PBKS. However, he feels Sam Curran could prove to be a handy bowler at Chepauk.

