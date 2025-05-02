"I would have still not bought Vaibhav Suryavanshi" - Former CSK batter's stunning statement after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Abhinav Mukund criticised the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management for not focusing on their bowling combination, and going overboard for batters at the mega auction. The inaugural winners are not in contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs after a crushing 100-run loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home on Thursday, May 1.

RR's bowling crisis worsened heading into the clash against MI after both Sandeep Sharma and Wanindu Hasaranga were ruled out. The makeshift options could not make an impression as the Hardik Pandya-led side smashed 217-2 after being put into bat.

This marks the third successive contest where RR have conceded over 200 runs in an innings, as Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were also able to cross the threshold in recent matches.

Abhinav Mukund noted how the money spent on the likes of Nitish Rana and Vaibhav Suryavanshi could have been put to better use.

"Their one good bowler, the one they have spent most money on, is Archer. Unfortunately, their Indian pick did not go well. Tushar Deshpande, who was benched for this particular game, was bought for a lot of money (INR 6.75 crore). Then again, you had three plus one something that you invested in two more Indian batters, Nitish Rana and Vaibhav Suryavanshi," Abhinav Mukund said on ESPN Cricinfo (2:40).

"How much ever I think, I would have still not bought Vaibhav Suryavanshi for INR 1.1 crore, and Nitish Rana for INR 3 crore (INR 4.2 crore). I would have invested that money in a couple of good bowlers. Look at their bowling last year, forget the big names, you still got Avesh Khan, Chahal, Ashwin, Trent Boult, and Sandeep Sharma, these are five bankable proper bowlers," he added.

RR tried to make it work with a new crop of Indian seamers like Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh, and Akash Madhwal, but the bowling attack did not click.

The franchise also could not get their hands on experienced Indian spinners. Kumar Kartikeya is their sole local option, while Riyan Parag has also rolled his arm over on a few occasions. Fielding both Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga has hampered their combination at times.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a duck in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match

The 14-year-old batter was fast-tracked into the playing XI after Sanju Samson's injury midway through the campaign. The youngster made an early impression with a couple of promising cameos, before exploding to score a historic hundred in the win over GT.

However, Suryavanshi failed to make an impact in the clash against MI, scoring a two-ball duck in the run chase. He could not clear the fielder at mid-on off Deepak Chahar's bowling in the very first over.

