"I would be surprised if he gets less than 7.5 crores" - Brad Hogg on Shikhar Dhawan's auction price 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg noted Shikhar Dhawan's prowess and believes every franchise needs quality Indian players to succeed. The left-handed opener was always among the runs for Delhi Capitals but was not retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

Dhawan has been listed as a marquee player ahead of the auction at a base price of ₹2 crores. He was recently in action in the ODI series against South Africa, where he was one of the few positives in an underperforming side.

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Thank you to our fans for always supporting us The results didn’t go our way but we’re taking home a lot of lessons with us. A lot to learn and room to growThank you to our fans for always supporting us The results didn’t go our way but we’re taking home a lot of lessons with us. A lot to learn and room to grow 🇮🇳 Thank you to our fans for always supporting us 🙏 https://t.co/q1eJoKCbbu

Hogg also pointed out the perks of another left-handed opener, Quinton de Kock, who is now solely committed to limited-overs cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Quinton de Kock might get a surprise with the paycheck because he has pulled out from Tests. He's concentrating on white-ball cricket and that is a good thing for franchise cricket because he does not have to change his game up. I think he will get around 5 crores."

He added:

"Dhawan is a very consistent player at the top of the order. Teams need quality Indian players because it gives breathing space for overseas players. So, he will be sought after very eagerly and I would be surprised if he gets less than 7.5 crores."

Quinton de Kock announced his retirement midway through the home series against India. The wicket-keeper batter was among the runs in the subsequent ODIs and was named the Player of the Series.

The biggest and most important pick will be Shahrukh Khan: Brad Hogg

After discussing the marquee players, Hogg gave his insight into some of the surprise picks at the upcoming auction. Among the overseas players, he named Big Bash League stalwarts Ben McDermott, Laurie Evans and Jason Sangha alongside Tim David, who was acquired by the RCB last season. Hogg said:

"Ben McDermott did a wonderful job in the BBL. I think he will be of very good value because he is one of the best players in Australia against spin. Laurie Evans, the final innings he played for Scorchers was one of the mature innings I have ever seen. Tim David and Jason Sangha are the other overseas surprise players."

He also named four Indian players who he feels will fetch a lot more money than their base price. Hogg listed Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Tripathi and Shahrukh Khan to be such names at the auction. The former player concluded:

"Avesh Khan is only in the auction for 20 lakhs, he was one of the main reasons why Delhi Capitals got into the playoffs. Rahul Chahar, a lot of teams will be after him, I think he will go for 2-4 crores. Rahul Tripathi puts the team first and is quite aggressive in his approach, he should get over 3.5 crores."

He added:

"The biggest and most important pick will be Shahrukh Khan. I think he will have a standout season. I think he will get around 5 crores in the auction."

Shahrukh Khan @shahrukh_35 Probably one of the best days of my life. Nothing comes close to finishing games for your side and to do it with a last ball six makes it extra special.



Thank you all for the love and support I’ve been receiving. I am extremely overwhelmed.

(1/2) Probably one of the best days of my life. Nothing comes close to finishing games for your side and to do it with a last ball six makes it extra special. Thank you all for the love and support I’ve been receiving. I am extremely overwhelmed.(1/2) https://t.co/boSBdMpLAG

Also Read Article Continues below

Franchises are expected to break the bank for Shahrukh Khan following an impressive domestic campaign riddled with raw power hitting. The other three players have gained substantial IPL experience over the last few seasons.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar