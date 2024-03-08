"I am as surprised as I am with the fact that Pat Cummins got 20.50 crore rupees" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan not having an IPL 2024 contract

Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that he isn't too surprised that Sarfaraz Khan didn't earn a contract for IPL 2024.

Sarfaraz scored 56 runs off 60 deliveries in India's first innings of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8. The hosts ended the day at 473/8 and have a 255-run lead heading into the third morning.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra was asked whether he is surprised that Sarfaraz Khan doesn't have an IPL contract, considering the attacking knocks he has played in the ongoing series.

"I am personally not that surprised, or I would say that I am as surprised as I am with the fact that Pat Cummins got 20.50 crore rupees. Recency bias is a very important thing. If the auction had been tomorrow, he would have got a contract," he responded.

The former India opener noted that the Mumbai middle-order batter has failed to impress in the eight seasons of the prestigious league he has played.

"However, the auction should be dependent on how you have played in the last five to seven years in that format and in that tournament. Sarfaraz had a contract since he was 18 years old. He has played for two or three franchises," Chopra stated.

Sarfaraz has aggregated 585 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 130.58 in 50 IPL games. He endured a poor run for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, scoring 53 runs at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 85.48 in four innings.

"We weren't surprised when no one picked him in the auction" - Aakash Chopra on Sarfaraz Khan

The Delhi Capitals released Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that no one was surprised when Sarfaraz Khan wasn't picked at the auction.

"Let's be honest, he hasn't got those many opportunities. However, we weren't surprised when no one picked him in the auction and that's why there was no discussion as well at that time," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Sarfaraz is in focus now just like Pat Cummins was before the auction.

"Now we are definitely talking about him, that he plays this or that, but he is doing that here, just like Pat Cummins had won the World Cup. However, Australia haven't made him the T20I captain after he won the World Cup. It's a separate story that Daniel Vettori had kept 20.50 crore rupees aside for him," Chopra observed.

Reports suggest a few franchises are interested in acquiring Sarfaraz heading into IPL 2024. He could come in as an injury replacement if one of their recruits is ruled out of the tournament.

