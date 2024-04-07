"I take an “L” on that one" - Ian Bishop apologizes for Virat Kohli remark during RCB-RR IPL 2024 clash 

Former West Indian pacer turned commentator Ian Bishop was upfront in apologizing to a fan for his remark about Virat Kohli taking 'just' 39 balls to reach his half-century during the RCB-RR IPL 2024 clash at Jaipur on April 6.

Kohli continued his excellent form and brought up his half-century in 39 balls. Yet, it did not sit well with a fan that Bishop said it took the batter 'just' 39 deliveries to reach the landmark, considering the scoring rate being slow for a T20 game.

The fan took to Twitter and posted:

"Bish says on air kohli completed his fifty in just 39 balls. You disappointed me @irbishi."

Bishop replied by apologizing to the fan and ensuring due correction in future matches.

"I take an “L” on that one. I am very aware of what T20 batting entails, and my insertion of that word was inaccurate. My choice of words and language in keeping with the format of the game needs to be more accurate and it will be going forward. Apologies," tweeted Bishop.

Ian Bishop won hearts with his response.

Furthermore, Bishop's honest admission won the hearts of fans on social media. Meanwhile, Kohli converted his half-century into three figures, scoring an unbeaten 113 off 72 deliveries.

However, the 35-year-old reached the milestone off 67 balls, making it joint-slowest in IPL history.

Virat Kohli's ton went in vain as RCB lost a third straight outing

Unfortunately for RCB, Virat Kohli's century wasn't enough to prevent them from losing a third consecutive game in IPL 2024.

After the champion batter led RCB to a competitive 183/3 in 20 overs, RR's opening batter Jos Buttler scored a century of his own. The veteran reached the milestone with a six that also happened to be the winning run, as RR chased the target down with five balls to spare.

Skipper Sanju Samson played the perfect supporting hand with 69 off 42 as RR remained unbeaten with a fourth win in as many games.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped RCB to a dismal one win and four losses in five games. As RR sit pretty on top of the points table, RCB are third from the bottom.

The Sanju Samson-led unit will take on GT in their next outing on April 10, while RCB will face off against MI the following day.