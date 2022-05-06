"I think I can break the 117-meter mark" - Rovman Powell on hitting the longest six in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rovman Powell claims that he will be able to go beyond the 117-meter six set by Liam Livingstone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Caribbean ace has found his groove over the course of the last couple of matches following a patchy start to the season.
The contest between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium saw some towering sixes. Nicholas Pooran registered a 108-meter boundary while Aiden Markram took the ball to a distance of 103 meters. Powell struck a 104-meter six as well during his 67-run knock in the first innings.
Believing that he can cross the elusive 130-meter mark while hitting a maximum, Powell said in a post-match interaction with Shane Watson and David Warner:
"I think I can break the 117-meter mark. I told Mandeep yesterday that I am going to hit the ball close to the 130-meter mark. Let's see how it goes."
The current record for the farthest six struck in the competition's history lies with Albie Morkel. The former Proteas all-rounder recorded a 125 meter six off Pragyan Ojha's bowling during the first season of the IPL back in 2008.
"The key is to not try and overhit the ball" - Rovman Powell on the most important aspect of six-hitting
Known for his ability to hit huge sixes, Rovman Powell came into the spotlight following his century against England in the five-match T20I series. During the innings, he struck 10 sixes against the English bowling unit.
Opining that not trying to overhit the ball and using the depth of the crease are the most important components when it comes to big-hitting, Rovman Powell said:
"The key is to not try and overhit the ball. Once you get into good positions, once you get a good base, it's just about the core. My core is strong and then, on good wickets, I can swing through the line, hit the ball across the line and swing like a golfer."
He added:
"That's basically what I do. I give myself a chance and use the depth of the crease so that I can get under the balls when they try to bowl full,"
DC moved into fifth spot in the points table following their 21-run win over SRH. The Rishabh Pant-led side will next face CSK at the DY Patil Stadium on May 8 (Sunday).