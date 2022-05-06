×
"I think I can break the 117-meter mark" - Rovman Powell on hitting the longest six in IPL 2022

Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 67 off 35 deliveries against SRH (PC: IPLT20.com)
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 11:13 AM IST
News

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rovman Powell claims that he will be able to go beyond the 117-meter six set by Liam Livingstone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Caribbean ace has found his groove over the course of the last couple of matches following a patchy start to the season.

The contest between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium saw some towering sixes. Nicholas Pooran registered a 108-meter boundary while Aiden Markram took the ball to a distance of 103 meters. Powell struck a 104-meter six as well during his 67-run knock in the first innings.

Century stand 👌Clinical finish 💪Pre-game rituals 🤔Assistant Coach @ShaneRWatson33 joins batting stars @davidwarner31 & @Ravipowell26 to sum @DelhiCapitals' win over #SRH. 👍 👍 - By @RajalArora Full interview 📹 🔽 #TATAIPL | #DCvSRH bit.ly/3OXqAaK https://t.co/PyeJe5ciBX

Believing that he can cross the elusive 130-meter mark while hitting a maximum, Powell said in a post-match interaction with Shane Watson and David Warner:

"I think I can break the 117-meter mark. I told Mandeep yesterday that I am going to hit the ball close to the 130-meter mark. Let's see how it goes."

The current record for the farthest six struck in the competition's history lies with Albie Morkel. The former Proteas all-rounder recorded a 125 meter six off Pragyan Ojha's bowling during the first season of the IPL back in 2008.

"The key is to not try and overhit the ball" - Rovman Powell on the most important aspect of six-hitting

Known for his ability to hit huge sixes, Rovman Powell came into the spotlight following his century against England in the five-match T20I series. During the innings, he struck 10 sixes against the English bowling unit.

Rovman Powell has just hit a 108-metre six off Tymal Mills 😳#WIvENG https://t.co/DetNuQyHYA

Opining that not trying to overhit the ball and using the depth of the crease are the most important components when it comes to big-hitting, Rovman Powell said:

"The key is to not try and overhit the ball. Once you get into good positions, once you get a good base, it's just about the core. My core is strong and then, on good wickets, I can swing through the line, hit the ball across the line and swing like a golfer."

He added:

"That's basically what I do. I give myself a chance and use the depth of the crease so that I can get under the balls when they try to bowl full,"
DC moved into fifth spot in the points table following their 21-run win over SRH. The Rishabh Pant-led side will next face CSK at the DY Patil Stadium on May 8 (Sunday).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
