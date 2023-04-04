"I think it's more like a comfort zone" - Sunil Narine ahead of playing at Eden Gardens for the first time since 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine has opened up on returning to Eden Gardens after four years ahead of facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, April 6. Narine feels playing in Kolkata is like a comfort zone for the KKR as they know what to expect.

With the ongoing IPL season reverting to the home-and-away format, action will return to Eden Gardens after three years. The two-time champions' last contest in Kolkata was against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2019.

Speaking in a video uploaded by KKR's Twitter handle, Narine said he feels at home while playing at the iconic venue and reckons the crowd enhances the intensity.

Narine also expects Andre Russell to come to the party, given his abilities as a game-changer and a proven performer against RCB, saying:

"It's something special. You feel at home, playing at Eden Gardens, for so many years. I think it's more like a comfort zone where you know what to expect rather than being unsure of what is going to happen. Special memories, special people, especially the crowd. I think that's the most important thing. Once the crowd is there, you enjoy a lot more.

"Dre Rus has a lot of runs against the RCB. He comes and wins some crucial games, even those when you think you're going to lose. I think it's going to be an exciting game as we have exciting players on both sides and we are ready for it. I think we have to go out there, give a good performance, get on the points table and get the ball rolling."

Of all the opponents, Russell has the most runs against RCB, mustering 395 runs in 13 games at 43.89 and striking at 207.89.

The Jamaican showed glimpses of his power-hitting skills in their season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), smashing 35 runs off 19 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

Sunil Narine claimed only one wicket as Punjab Kings prevail by seven runs

Punjab Kings. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine could not make much of an impact in the Knight Riders' first game of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings in Mohali.

The off-spinner returned with figures of 4-0-40-1 as PBKS prevailed in a rain-interrupted game.

Chasing 191, KKR didn't start well, losing half their side for 80 runs in the 11th over.

The partnership between Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell gave them some hope, but losing wickets in clumps meant the Knight Riders fell seven runs short via the DLS method.

