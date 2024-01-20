"I think they have made up their mind that they won't play him" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's place in India's T20I side

Aakash Chopra reckons the Indian think tank has decided not to play Shreyas Iyer in T20I cricket for now.

Shreyas played a 53-run knock in the final T20I against Australia in December last year. Although the middle-order batter was picked in the Indian squad for the subsequent T20I series against South Africa, he wasn't given a game and was then ignored for the three T20Is against Afghanistan.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about Shreyas' sudden disappearance from the Indian team and whether he would be played in the future. He responded (0:45):

"I think they have made up their mind that they won't play him in T20s. ODIs won't be there now. So overall, he will play Test cricket, and that too if he gets to play that because I feel only two among Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill will be able to play."

The former India opener wasn't sure whether the Mumbai batter would make it to the hosts' playing XI for the upcoming Test series against Australia, saying:

"Who will be those two - I have got no idea whatsoever. For now, Shreyas is not even being considered for T20Is, ODI cricket is not happening, so only one thing is left. However, I feel he will have a good IPL season."

With KL Rahul reportedly not being considered for the wicketkeeper-batter's role for the home Tests against Australia, either Srikar Bharat or Dhruv Jurel is expected to play as a specialist wicketkeeper.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal virtual certainties in the top five, the team management will have to choose two among Shreyas, Rahul, and Shubman Gill for the available spots.

"He is not part of the race" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad's place in India's T20I and Test sides

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century in the T20I series against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra was further asked why Ruturaj Gaikwad is being underestimated and not being talked about. He replied (1:30):

"He went to South Africa, didn't play much as he got injured, his performances were not that great, and hasn't been available after that. So, you cannot say he is being underestimated. However, the truth is also that he is not part of the race, neither in T20Is nor fully in Tests at the moment."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also asked about Sanju Samson being given limited chances. He responded:

"Let's be honest, he played a bad shot (in the last T20I vs Afghanistan). However, if he is a serious contender, he should be given more chances. Is he a serious contender for the T20 World Cup - I have no idea whatsoever."

Chopra opined that India would be looking for a wicketkeeper who can bat in the middle order for the T20 World Cup. He added that the Rajasthan Royals skipper could be a real contender if he bats at No. 4 or below in IPL 2024 and fares well.

