"I think this is a poor choice" - Former Australian cricketer explains why Cameron Green joining RCB is a wrong move

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes Cameron Green's move to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was something the franchise could have avoided.

Green was traded from the Mumbai Indians (MI) to RCB for INR 17.5 crore and Hogg feels that they could have invested such a huge amount in improving the quality of their bowling department.

With batting stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell already in the mix, Brad Hogg reckoned RCB needed to focus on their bowling. Here's what he said in a video posted on Instagram about Cameron Green:

"Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice. Nothing against Green's talent. He was good for Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB's list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don't have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up. I think this is a poor choice from RCB and Green could have been suitable at some other club."

Brad Hogg on how Cameron Green trade helped MI

Brad Hogg lauded MI for freeing up INR 17.5 crore in their kitty by trading Cameron Green to RCB. They invested 15 crore from that amount to get Hardik Pandya back and also have an extra 2.5 crore added to their kitty ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

On this, Hogg stated:

"Mumbai Indians, they threw Cameron Green out there for a little bit of trade bait, trying to free up some cash to get Hardik Pandya into their squad. It worked a treat. RCB couldn't resist. They swooped in there, not wanting Green to go back into the auction thinking they might have had a little bit more to pay for the all-rounder."

With Green being a crucial all-rounder for Australia in Test cricket, it will be interesting to see whether their board has a say in managing his workload during the upcoming IPL seasons.