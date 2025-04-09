"I didn't understand that decision" - Former Aussie captain slams move to retire out Devon Conway after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has slammed the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to retire out Devon Conway during their run chase against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The five-time champions eventually lost by 18 runs and succumbed to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025.

Chasing a mammoth target of 220, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra got the team off to decent starts. However, the former slowly lost his rhythm towards the back end of the innings. As a result, Conway was retired out in the 18th over of the run chase while he was batting on 69 off 49 deliveries, with CSK needing 49 runs off 13 balls.

The decision didn't sit well with Clarke, who said that Devon Conway was well set and stressed that the New Zealander is capable of hitting maximums. Speaking to Star Sports via India Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated:

“I didn't understand that decision, you retire a player that was on 69 and had spent that much time in the middle. I know you need sixes, but it's not like Conway can't hit sixes. That's the thing with decisions like that as a captain, it's always judged if you win or lose."

The decision to bring in Ravindra Jadeja didn't bear any fruitful results either. He remained unbeaten on nine off five balls, as the Super Kings lost by 18 runs.

Notably, this is the second time a player has been retired out this season. Previously, Mumbai Indians retired out Tilak Varma during their match against the Lucknow Super Giants after the batter struggled to inject any sort of intent into the run chase.

"If Punjab Kings lose, that's judged hard" - Michael Clarke on Yuzvendra Chahal bowling just one over vs CSK

Michael Clarke also slammed the Punjab Kings' management for giving Yuzvendra Chahal only one over during the win over CSK. The former cricketer reckoned the decision would've been judged had PBKS lost the match.

Clarke said via the aforementioned report:

“Chahal bowled the 16th over, the number one wicket taker in the IPL doesn't get into the game until the 16th over. If Punjab Kings lose, that's judged hard. You win, it's not spoken about. So that's the way the game goes, and that's the risk you take as a captain. You've got to go with your guts, and you've got to back yourself every time."

Chahal was introduced into the attack in the 16th over of the match and gave away only nine runs. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer explained his decision at the post-match ceremony, saying he didn't want to expose the leg spinner against CSK's left-handed batters, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube.

