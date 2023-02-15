"I've found KL Rahul very hard to bowl to"- Trent Boult names three batters that he found tough to bowl

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult recently claimed that Indian opener KL Rahul was among the three batters that he felt he had difficulty bowling to. He also named T20 legend Chris Gayle and MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard as the other two batters that would make him work really hard.

Boult also opened up on how such explosive batters bat fearlessly in T20 cricket, making it that much more difficult for the bowlers to devise a plan and dismiss them cheaply.

In an interaction with the Hindustan Times, here's what Trent Boult had to say:

"That's a tricky question. There are so many batters. I've always found (Chris) Gayle very hard to bowl to, I've found KL Rahul very hard to bowl to. Polly (Pollard) would be up there as well. T20 cricket is one of those games where guys are out there trying to express themselves, take the game on, no fear. Pretty exciting product, really."

"You come to the tournament not knowing what to expect" - Trent Boult on the ILT20 challenge

Trent Boult made the tough decision of opting out of New Zealand Cricket's central contract so that he could play franchise cricket around the world.

Playing in the inaugural ILT20 was certainly a challenge as in new surroundings, it is often a bit tough for any player to understand their role in the team. However, this was a challenge that Boult wanted to give himself as he was snapped up by MI Emirates.

Although they didn't win the title, Boult was pleased with the quality of the league. He stated:

"That's the challenge you want. You come to the tournament not knowing what to expect. The standards of cricket is exceptional. There's been some great performances. The quality is there among all six sides. Teams are stacked with lots of talent."

Boult's next big assignment is likely to be with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 season.

