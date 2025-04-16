"I've never felt so connected to a coach before" - Jitesh Sharma's massive statement on former RCB star during IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has heaped praise on former cricketer and current team mentor and batting coach, Dinesh Karthik. In a video shared on RCB’s official YouTube channel, ‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru,’ Jitesh revealed that he has never felt such a strong connection with any coach before.

The 31-year-old added that if he gets the opportunity to work with Karthik for a year or more, it could truly help him push his limits. He said:

“When I first practiced with him, I think it was during the camp. I've never felt so connected to a coach before. If he told me, for example, to sweep a ball at 160 kph, I’d do it with my eyes closed because of that connection. If I work with him for a year and a half or two years, I feel like I can really push the limits.”

“During the IPL in 2022-23, I interacted with him on a few small things, like how he plays and what his game is like. In 2023, we had a good chat, and when he explained things to me, I really felt a connection. You know, any senior can just drop a few words and walk away, but the way he explained things made it feel like he was speaking from the heart. It seemed like he genuinely wanted me to do well. After that, when the auction happened, I talked to them on the phone a bit before it,” he added.

In the same video, Dinesh Karthik also praised Jitesh, noting that the franchise was eager to sign him during the 2025 mega auction. The 39-year-old said:

“We were really keen on Jitesh purely because of the x-factor he brings to the table. I feel he has a great skill for hitting fast bowlers and spinners. The way he can hit good balls has always attracted me. I think he’s still a bit raw and needs some fine-tuning, which I thought I could help him with. I understand that I've played at a certain level that's similar to what he's doing, so I thought that would be something beneficial. It’s going to be really exciting for us as a team to have someone in the middle who can take on the spinners and hit some good shots quickly.”

RCB secured the services of the wicketkeeper-batter for INR 11 crore during the 2025 auction. Since then, he has played six matches in the ongoing IPL season, scoring 88 runs across four innings.

“I realized I wasn’t just joining any small team” - Jitesh Sharma on the overwhelming attention after joining RCB

Jitesh Sharma was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for INR 11 crore during the 2025 auction, held in November 2024 in Saudi Arabia. Soon after, while participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he recalled the surreal experience of fans chanting his name in the stadium and queuing up for his autograph—an overwhelming shift in how he was perceived. In the same video, he shared:

"When I went to play for Syed Mustaq, people were shouting “Jitesh, Jitesh” and “RCB, RCB.” That’s when it hit me—this is a big deal. I realized I wasn’t just joining any small team; it’s not a small thing to be part of RCB. It felt completely different because there were 100, 150 people standing in line just to get my autograph. I wasn’t expecting that at all.”

“I mean, I had played in India before, been through it all, and nobody showed up; not even two people! That moment really made me think that this franchise is something different. Now I feel really connected with the red and gold,” he added.

Meanwhile, RCB have made a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign under Rajat Patidar, currently sitting third on the points table with eight points from six matches.

