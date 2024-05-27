"I want to complete my B. Com" - Shreyas Iyer's old social media post goes viral after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph

Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. With the win, KKR are now three-time champions in the league.

Soon after Kolkata clinched the championship trophy, one of Iyer's old Facebook posts from 2015 went viral on social media. In the post, the right-handed batter mentioned that he didn't have enough time to study for his B. Com examinations.

Iyer wrote:

"I want to complete my B. Com. To be honest, I haven't had time to look at my books and my exams are around the corner."

It is worth mentioning that Shreyas Iyer became the fifth Indian skipper to win an IPL trophy. He joined MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hardik Pandya on the list.

"We’ve worked tirelessly for this moment" - Shreyas Iyer on KKR's IPL 2024 victory

Electing to bat first in the summit clash, SRH registered the lowest-ever total in an IPL final as they were bundled out for just 113. Andre Russell picked up three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana claimed two wickets apiece.

KKR chased down the modest target comfortably in just 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten on 52, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped in with 39 runs.

Following the win, Shreyas Iyer posted a note on his social media handles, thanking the owners, team management, players, and fans. Sharing his delight over Kolkata's title win, Iyer wrote:

"To my entire KKR family, we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment. We’ve played for each other, we’ve sacrificed so much for each other, and it’s to get our hands on this prized trophy. To the owners, management, coaching staff, my teammates and the fans, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. IPL Champions 2024."

Shreyas Iyer had a decent season with the bat. He finished with 351 runs across 14 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 146.86.

