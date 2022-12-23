"I will do my best as always" - Amit Mishra on being picked up by LSG at IPL auction 2023

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra is all set to represent the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Lucknow-based franchise purchased Mishra at his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Following the signing, the experienced bowler took to his official Twitter handle to thank LSG for showing faith in him.

Amit Mishra wrote on Twitter:

"Thank you @LucknowIPL for the opportunity. Looking forward to the tournament. I will do my best as always. Please continue to support me."

LSG were able to rope in the seasoned campaigner without any competition, as no other franchise raised the paddle for him. Mishra is a valuable addition to the team, given his immense experience playing in the cash-rich league.

The 40-year-old could also prove to be a great mentor for someone like Ravi Bishnoi during his stint with the Lucknow team.

The KL Rahul-led side achieved decent success in their maiden appearance in the IPL earlier this year, finishing third after the league stage. They were knocked out following a heartbreaking 14-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

A look at Amit Mishra's IPL career

Amit Mishra was a member of the Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the inaugural season of the IPL. The crafty leg spinner went on to represent the now-defunct Deccan Chargers as well as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before moving back to Delhi in 2015.

Mishra's last appearance in the league dates back to 2021. Playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC), he bagged six wickets from four outings at an economy rate of 7.78. Overall, he has played 154 matches in his IPL career and has 166 wickets to his name.

It is worth mentioning that Mishra has the most hat tricks in the competition's history. He has achieved the feat on three different occasions (2008, 2011, and 2013).

