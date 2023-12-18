"If they get Manish Pandey, either one of Mitchell or Ravindra and Harshal Patel, CSK will be in the top 3 for sure in IPL 2024" - Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has predicted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be an assured presence in the playoffs if they get a hold of some specific players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, scheduled for Tuesday, in Dubai.

CSK's purse has been bolstered by the release of Ben Stokes as well as Ambat Rayudu's retirement from Indian cricket. That does leave certain gaps in the playing XI and the overall squad as well.

The defending champions primarily need an Indian batter in the middle order. Hogg has identified Manish Pandey and Harshal Patel as ideal players for CSK considering the conditions as well as their skillset. He also backed the franchise to rope in one of Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra.

"CSK will go hard after Harshal Patel and that is going to hurt RCB. Harshal Patel has the qualities needed to bowl on the Chennai wicket. If they get Manish Pandey, either one of Mitchell or Ravindra and Harshal Patel, CSK will be in the top three for sure in IPL 2024," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

"CSK need an Indian middle-order batter. Manish Pandey is the man for them. He is also a good fielder, but we have not seen the best of him and I think if he gets an opportunity wth CSK and under the leadership of MS Dhoni, we will see the best of him again. I also think they need another option in the middle order and they can go after Mitchell, but I don't think they will get him. I think they will go with Ravindra," he added

CSK have a purse of ₹31.40 crore with six slots to fill ahead of the mini-auction.

"RCB will be after Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel again" - Brad Hogg

RCB have cleared out their bowling department by releasing the trio of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel. The three-time finalists had invested heavily in the three bowlers in the 2022 mini-auction.

RCB have acquired Cameron Green in a trade deal with the Mumbai Indians (MI), but still need a formidable set of bowlers around Mohammed Siraj.

"RCB are in a world of hurt in their bowling department. They have spent big on their batters and they have not left enough to pick up quality bowlers to be able to complement Siraj. RCB will be after Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel again. They will be hoping to pick them up a lot cheaper than what they had them for over the last couple of years," Hogg said.

"If RCB don't get Hasaranga and Harshal, they will have to restructure and go for a quality overseas quick and take a risk on an unknown Indian spinner. Hopefully, that spinner can develop quickly to be able to provide the right balance for their bowling attack," he concluded.

