"If he gets five games in a row, he is going to perform" - Robin Uthappa trusts Ruturaj Gaikwad to make it big

Veteran cricketer Robin Uthappa has backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good in international cricket ahead of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, which gets underway on August 18 in Harare.

Gaikwad, who took the fraternity by storm with his performances in the IPL, is yet to replicate the same in the international arena. He has managed to score only 135 runs in nine T20Is at a paltry average of just over 16.

The Maharashtra cricketer will be keen to present a case if given an opportunity in the three ODIs against Zimbabwe. Uthappa feels Gaikwad could be an all-format player for India in the future if he gets a long rope.

Speaking at a media interaction organized by Sony, Uthappa said:

"One has to understand that the IPL is one of the best tournaments in the world. But you also have to understand that Ruturaj is someone who has grown into each position. Even when he made his debut in the IPL, it took him a few games before he came into his own."

Ramkrishna Bairagya @RamkrishnaBai13

#RuturajGaikwad #INDvsZIM We want Ruturaj Gaikwad in playing XI for 1st ODI match vs Zimbabwe We want Ruturaj Gaikwad in playing XI for 1st ODI match vs Zimbabwe#RuturajGaikwad #INDvsZIM

The wicket-keeper batter continued:

"Unfortunately with the Indian team he is not getting those number of games because he is a little bit of a feeler as far as a person is concerned. As far as being a person is concerned. He feels his way around things and he's very attuned to his feelings."

He added:

"Rutu is someone if he gets five games in a row, he is going to perform and then you will feel like here is a player who can play all three formats for the country and how do we invest in him."

Gaikwad boasts a stellar List A record, scoring 3284 runs in 64 matches at an average of almost 55, including 11 centuries and 16 fifties.

"Sanju Samson would be a better bet" - Robin Uthappa picks India's wicket-keeper for 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe

BCCI @BCCI



Food that he loves but cannot eat now?



His one nickname that not many are aware of?



All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with - By



#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND His favourite sporting personality? 🤔Food that he loves but cannot eat now?His one nickname that not many are aware of?All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson , straight from Harare.- By @ameyatilak His favourite sporting personality? 🤔Food that he loves but cannot eat now? 🍲His one nickname that not many are aware of? 😎All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson, straight from Harare. 👌 👌 - By @ameyatilak #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND https://t.co/IeidffhtMl

With Rishabh Pant rested for the ODIs against Zimbabwe, the upcoming three games will be an opportunity for Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson to stake a claim in the 50-over side.

Uthappa backed Sanju to make it into the playing XI ahead of Ishan, given the Kerala-born cricketer has been in superlative form of late.

He stated:

"Ideally, I think Sanju Samson would be a better bet. Also the kind of form he is in and I think just the way he has performed and the potential he has got. We used to talk about Sanju's potential in the past and playing up to his potential."

Uthappa added:

"In the recent past, we have seen whenever he has got an opportunity he has played to his potential. He needs to get a longer run and taking nothing away from Ishan, when Sanju gets a longer run you will definitely get a player for the future in him."

Sanju has looked in good touch in the series against the West Indies and will hope to build on that in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar