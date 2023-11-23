"If he has gone, he will do something interesting" - Aakash Chopra on Gautam Gambhir moving from LSG to KKR ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra expects Gautam Gambhir to bring some interesting changes in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) setup after joining them as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Gambhir mentored the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last two IPL seasons and took them to the playoffs on both occasions. He has now returned to the KKR camp as a mentor and will hope to revive their fortunes in the next edition of the prestigious league.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra termed Gambhir's move from LSG to KKR a surprising and interesting development. He said (8:15):

"Gautam Gambhir has gone to Kolkata, which has come as a bit of a surprise because he was doing very well for Lucknow. He mentored them for two years and took the team forward as well, the team reached the playoffs both times. If he has gone, he will do something interesting."

Aakash Chopra reckons the former KKR skipper might want the Eden Gardens to be a turning track. He reasoned:

"There is no doubt he is a good choice. Lucknow's loss is Kolkata's gain. He will try to get turning pitches made because whether he is the captain or coach, he likes turning pitches, bowler-friendly. They have three spinners in the form of Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy, and the option of Anukul Roy."

Chopra feels the 2012 and 2014 IPL champions could release Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson to make a bigger purse available for the auction. He isn't sure whether the Kolkata-based franchise would look to retain Andre Russell as well, considering a turning pitch will not be to the big-hitting all-rounder's liking.

"They needed a death bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Avesh Khan moving to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants

Avesh Khan played only nine games for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Rajasthan Royals (RR) trading in Avesh Khan from the Lucknow Super Giants is a welcome acquisition. He explained (9:45):

"Avesh Khan will be useful for Rajasthan. Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Avesh Khan - they needed a death bowler. They have Sandeep Sharma. Avesh Khan doesn't have great numbers. He might be seen playing today (first T20I against Australia). It will be interesting how he gets set there."

The former India opener opined that Devdutt Padikkal, who moved from RR to LSG, should bat in the top three for the KL Rahul-led franchise. He stated:

"Similarly, it will be interesting to see how Lucknow use Devdutt Padikkal. In my opinion, don't play him below No. 3. Actually his right number is opening but he won't get a spot as an opener. Play him at No. 3 for sure."

Chopra feels Padikkal was slightly underutilized at the Royals because of the plethora of top-order batters at their disposal. While observing that LSG have a place vacant at No. 3, he expressed hope of the red-soil Lucknow pitch being to the southpaw's liking.

