"If I bowl 18 balls in the right areas, I can win matches" - PBKS batter's stunning claim ahead of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh revealed his intentions to play a key role with the ball for the side in the upcoming 2025 IPL season. The 33-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough IPL season with PBKS in 2024, scoring 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65 in 14 matches.

Despite playing in the side predominantly as a batter, Shashank rolled his arm for an over in a match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). As luck would have it, he picked up the massive wicket of Abhishek Sharma, with the batter on 66 from 27 deliveries. Yet, Shashank bowled only the lone over for PBKS in IPL 2024.

With the start of the 2025 season only a few days away, Shashank expressed his desire to play a role with the ball for PBKS in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying:

"I have worked a lot on bowling because my two overs can change the entire team's dynamics. I know my limitations, and I'm aware of my strengths what are my strengths. I never say I'm a Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, but if I bowl my 18 balls in the right areas, I can win matches. When I sit for an interview with you next time during the IPL or after that, you'll definitely talk about my bowling more."

Shashank also spoke about his discussions with head coach Ricky Ponting regarding his bowling.

"I have spoken to Ricky. He has seen me bowl. He wants to use me more as a bowler at some point. He has been coaching for the last 10 years and has so much experience. He wants me to iron out the mistakes I made last year. Has shared his insights on how to tackle certain match situations," he said.

Before his one over last year, Shashank bowled two other overs for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022. However, he has much experience with the ball in the domestic circuit, picking up a combined 73 wickets across first-class, List-A, and T20 cricket.

"Shreyas has not changed one bit in all these years" - Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh praised newly-appointed PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer for remaining the same despite his recent successes in the IPL and for India. Iyer helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win the title as captain last season, before enjoying numerous title runs with Mumbai in domestic competitions.

He also played a massive role, finishing as India's leading run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

"Shreyas has not changed one bit in all these years. Even after all the things that he has achieved for India in all three formats, he still approaches life the same way. It is a great thing to have someone like him as our captain. He has played all around the globe, scored runs, has won the IPL. So he knows what it takes to take a team all the way. He has spoken to me about my role and how I can contribute more," said Shashank.

The Shashank-Shreyas duo will look to resurrect PBKS' sinking ship, with the side not qualifying for the playoffs since 2014. Their 2025 campaign will begin against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25.

