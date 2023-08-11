"If KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him in the World Cup team" - Aakash Chopra on whether Sanju Samson's career will end like Ambati Rayudu's

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Sanju Samson figuring in India's ODI World Cup squad if KL Rahul is fit and available.

KL Rahul is currently recuperating from thigh surgery, and there is no official update on his availability for the upcoming Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup. While Ishan Kishan featured in all three games of the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies, Samson got two matches to showcase his wares.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Samson would be able to secure his position in the Indian team or would his career end like Ambati Rayudu's, to which he responded:

"At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don't see him (Samson) in the World Cup team. I don't think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well."

The former Indian opener reckons Samson's place in India's Asia Cup and World Cup squads is solely dependent on Rahul's availability. He stated:

"However, if KL Rahul is not there, you might even see him playing in the Asia Cup and you will definitely see him in the team, and probably even for the World Cup. It all depends on KL Rahul's availability."

Kishan, who scored a half-century in each of the three ODIs against the Windies, might have stolen a march over Samson for the wicketkeeper-batter's position. The Kerala gloveman did score a half-century in the final ODI but has failed to make a substantial contribution in his other three hits on the tour.

"It is not that he is 32-34 years of age" - Aakash Chopra says age is on Sanju Samson's side

Sanju Samson has an impressive overall ODI record.

However, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sanju Samson still has a lot of cricket left in him. He observed:

It is not that he is 32-34 years of age. Sanju is just 28, so there is no tension. You can't talk about the end for a 28 or 29-year-old boy. You have the 2024 T20 World Cup and there is a lot of cricket after that.

The reputed commentator reckons the Rajasthan Royals skipper can certainly make a comeback even if he is not picked for the World Cup later this year. He said:

"So it is not that he doesn't have time or there is no place. Never say never for Sanju Samson or anybody who is just 28. It doesn't happen like that."

Samson has amassed 390 runs in 12 ODI innings at an excellent average of 55.71 and an equally impressive strike rate of 104.00. However, it might be difficult to accommodate him in India's World Cup squad if both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are fit and available.

Poll : Should Sanju Samson be picked in India's World Cup squad even if KL Rahul is fit and available? Yes No 0 votes