"If you leave aside the RCB matches, he has been absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's batting position for 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Shreyas Iyer had an outstanding run for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025, barring the games against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, he wondered whether there is an available position for the PBKS skipper in India's batting order for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. The selectors are expected to pick the Indian squad for the continental tournament on Tuesday, August 19.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked whether there is a place for Shreyas in the Men in Blue's batting lineup, considering many experts and fans are asking for his inclusion in the squad.

Ad

Trending

"That is a phenomenal question. No one is answering this question and everything else is being spoken about. Of course, you want him to play. Indian cricket's beauty is that it has a lot of talent. So many people look ready that if someone were to play, he would change the game. Shreyas Iyer can do that," Chopra responded.

Ad

"If you see his recent IPL performance, he came after sorting out his short-ball problem. He has opened up his stance a little and started hitting very well towards midwicket and long-on. If you leave aside the RCB matches, he has been absolutely outstanding. He took the team to the final," he added.

Ad

Chopra opined that there is no place for Shreyas in the top four as Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have been performing well.

"However, the truth is also whether a place is there. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are already doing well. How will you move any of them? The truth is that when Tilak asked Surya to play him at No. 3, he was played and he scored two hundreds. Surya lost his place. They were flip-flopping between them. So there is no place till No. 4," he observed.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer amassed 604 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 in 17 innings in IPL 2025. He took the Punjab Kings to their first IPL final since 2014, but couldn't help them win their maiden title, with RCB beating them by six runs in the summit clash.

"Should Shreyas Iyer be there for No. 5?" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbaikar's position in India's batting order for 2025 Asia Cup

Shreyas Iyer has scored 1104 runs at a strike rate of 136.12 in 47 T20I innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer does not have a vacant position available at No. 5 or below either.

Ad

"Should Shreyas Iyer be there for No. 5 because we want to play Hardik at No. 5? There is Nitish Kumar Reddy as well, and we don't know what would happen to Rinku Singh down the order. No one has made any mistake," he said.

While acknowledging that Shreyas can potentially be picked in the 15-member squad, the cricketer-turned-commentator wondered whether he can be left out of the XI if he is part of the team.

Ad

"If you don't want to include Shubman Gill or Yashasvi Jaiswal, the same thing might apply to Shreyas Iyer as well. I know it looks a little unfair, but you need to wait for your time. He might come in the 15, but should Shreyas not play if he is part of the team? He is not the one to be made to sit on the bench," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer is a certainty in ODIs and might be considered for a middle-order position in Tests. However, he added that there is no vacant spot for the 30-year-old in India's T20I batting lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More