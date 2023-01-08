"If you want to do Surya Namaskar, there are 12 steps" - Sanjay Bangar lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock

Sanjay Bangar has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for scoring a blazing century in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7.

Suryakumar smoked an unbeaten 112 off just 51 balls as the Men in Blue set a massive 229-run target for the Lankan Lions. Their bowlers then bowled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 137 to register a 91-run win in the series decider.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav's ability to score runs all around the ground, elaborating:

"If you want to do Surya Namaskar, there are 12 steps. If you divide the 360-degree cricket field by 12, he gives his taste to every area. Whether it is fine leg, cover or the point region, he plays amazing shots in all directions."

The former Indian batting coach placed the Mumbai player on a high pedestal in the game's shortest format, saying:

"He gives pleasure and gives every Indian a sense of pride that such a fantastic player is in the Indian camp because he is a once-in-a-generation player, especially in this format."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first centurion for India in 2023 🤩 Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first centurion for India in 2023 🤩#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/tfaM6ovDY2

Suryakumar has an exceptional record in T20I cricket. He has amassed 1578 runs at an excellent average of 46.41 and an outstanding strike rate of 180.34 in 45 games.

"He has understood his game so well" - Sanjay Bangar on Suryakumar Yadav making up for lost time

Saturday's century was Suryakumar Yadav's third in T20I cricket. [P/C: BCCI]

Bangar was asked whether Suryakumar Yadav was making up for lost time as he got his opportunity late, to which he replied:

"He has understood his game so well, he has come after making so many runs in first-class cricket, he had to wait for a long time to get the Indian cap and today's innings in particular."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach praised the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter's ability to maximize the middle overs once the team has gotten off to a good start, explaining:

"In the first two matches, the top order did not lay the foundation. Today he got the foundation and he took full advantage of it. When the score is 50 to 55, he has the ability to hit fours in his first six deliveries, the ability to hit a four or six early in every over and because of that he plays in such a brilliant fashion in the middle overs."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl No one wants to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav No one wants to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav 😄#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/17dT37fTkr

Suryakumar clubbed seven fours and nine sixes during his innings. He was the aggressor in his third-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill, scoring 77 of the 111 runs the duo added.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Will Suryakumar Yadav score another century in the T20I series against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes