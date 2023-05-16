"If we win our remaining two matches, we can finish 1st or 2nd" - Piyush Chawla on MI getting into the groove at the right time

Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla expressed confidence about the team's chances of finishing top two in the points table ahead of the crucial game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 16.

After starting on an indifferent note, losing their first two games, MI has been on a roll, winning seven of their last 10 games. They are currently third in the points table with 14 points in 12 games.

Speaking to the Mumbai Indians official website, Chawla said:

"Things are in our control. If we win our remaining two matches, we can finish 1st or 2nd. We just want to play good cricket. The team picked up momentum at the right time. The confidence is very good but there is a very thin line between confidence and overconfidence and we don’t want to cross that line."

He also spoke about how the team backed each other despite a difficult start to the season, resulting in them peaking at the right time.

"We were just backing each other and enjoying our cricket," he added. "The best thing about cricket is that it is a team game but it’s also an individual sport because only if the individuals perform can the team do well.

"People say that Mumbai conceded 200 runs but we chased it down as well, so you can imagine the kind of pitches we are playing on. The way we have finished games is lovely to watch from the dressing room."

Mumbai have chased 200 or more on three occasions this season against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

They will clinch a top-two spot in the points table with victories in their final two league games.

"My family told me to push myself" - Piyush Chawla on his return to the IPL in 2023

Piyush Chawla spoke about wanting to return to the IPL for his six-year-old son Advik Chawla after being unsold last season.

Chawla returned to the Mumbai Indians after the 2021 season and has had a resurgent season, picking up 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 18.79 and an economy rate of 7.60 runs per over.

The 34-year-old spoke about reconsidering his future after being snubbed in 2022 and returning for his son.

"When I wasn’t picked last year and doing commentary, a lot of things were going on in my mind. I wasn’t able to decide whether I should come back or explore other things. My son is growing up and he was watching a lot of IPL and was very excited about it. So my family told me to push myself and just play for him. So I am playing for him and putting in that extra effort,” said Chawl

The 34-year-old leg-spinner asserted his wish to play for as long as possible, saying:

"When you’ve been playing for 20 years, you don’t need to do anything special. I was playing T20 matches wherever I could. I am somebody who is done with bowling in the nets. I love the challenge of bowling in a match. If it’s up to me, I’d like to play for 10 more years. As long as I’m contributing to the team and putting my body on the line, I’ll continue to play."

Chawla is the third leading wicket-taker in IPL history, bagging 176 wickets in 177 games at an average of 26.47.

He has been part of the IPL since its inception and started with the Punjab Kings for six years before moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders for another six years, including playing a pivotal role in their title run in 2014.

