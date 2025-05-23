"If you wish to keep him with you, he needs to score runs" - Aakash Chopra on SRH ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Ishan Kishan needs to score runs if the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wish to retain him after IPL 2025. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter hasn't done much of note since his century in the franchise's opening game of the tournament.

SRH will lock horns with RCB in Match 65 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. With nine points from 12 games, the last season's runners-up are placed eighth on the points table and have failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the SRH players are playing for their places in their final two games of IPL 2025, with Kishan being among the ones needing to perform for the franchise to retain him.

"Hyderabad's story is very simple. You are playing this game for next year's appraisal. A lot of focus is now on who to retain and who to release. Travis Head might be available for this match. So you might see him in place of Atharva Taide in the XI. He might open with Abhishek Sharma," Chopra said (6:25).

"They will want to beat Bengaluru. It's a southern derby. There is a rivalry, so they feel they need to beat them. Ishan Kishan will be at No. 3. It's a big one. If you wish to keep him with you, he needs to score runs. He hasn't scored runs after the century, and was playing slow in the last match as well. Then, of course, the usual suspects," he added.

The SunRisers Hyderabad acquired Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The left-handed batter hasn't lived up to expectations, aggregating 231 runs at an average of 25.67 in 11 innings, despite scoring an unbeaten 106 in SRH's 44-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad on March 23.

"The scales are, of course, tilted towards Bengaluru" - Aakash Chopra on favorites for SRH vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

RCB are looking for a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 league phase. [P/C: Getty]

While highlighting SRH's bowling issues, Aakash Chopra picked RCB as the favorites for Friday's game, but noted that Pat Cummins and company cannot be taken lightly.

"There will be a little more pressure on bowling because bowling hasn't really come to the party. Jaydev Unadkat might be available for this match. The scales are, of course, tilted towards Bengaluru, but rule Hyderabad out at your own peril," he said (7:00) in the same video.

Jaydev Unadkat missed the SunRisers Hyderabad's previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for personal reasons. The left-arm seamer might replace either Harsh Dubey or Zeeshan Ansari in the playing combination if SRH opt to go with just one frontline spinner.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More