“In the first half, I felt my body wasn't moving too well” – PoTM Ravichandran Ashwin's big revelation after RR beat RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Ravichandran Ashwin was delighted to deliver for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator. The 37-year-old opened up about his struggle with an abdomen injury, coupled with his advancing age, but was relieved to bounce back in the second half of the season with a bang.

Ashwin further added that he took some time to switch from Test cricket to a T20 mindset following the five-game series between India and England. Ashwin was adjudged Player of the Match after he returned with figures of 2/19 in his four overs as RR beat RCB by six wickets to progress to Qualifier 2. The off-spinner said in his post-match comments:

“In the first half, I felt my body wasn't moving too well for the first half of the season. I had an abdomen injury as well. I am aging as well. To come into the tournament from Test cricket was difficult, I needed some time to get that bowling rhythm. But once you have committed to your franchise, you want to go through with the season.”

Ashwin managed just one wicket in his first seven games but has scalped eight wickets in his last six outings. The all-rounder will look to continue his purple patch against SRH in Qualifier 2.

“Our greatest strength is the exuberance of youth and the experience” – Ravichandran Ashwin lauds RR’s triumph over RCB in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Ravichandran Ashwin further lauded Rajasthan Royals for using their mix of youth and experience to succeed in the T20 tournament. He was delighted to see Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell deliver in the do-or-die fixture.

The legendary spinner hinted that Keshav Maharaj’s availability as the third spinner will do wonders for the Royals in his hometown Chennai, which will host the remaining two IPL 2024 games. Ashwin said:

“I think our greatest strength is the exuberance of youth and the experience we have got to support that. Now that Hettie is back in, and Rovman [Powell] got a few boundaries today as well. We've got Keshav [Maharaj] sitting outside. We have the right momentum for this team going forward.”

The Royals will face the Sunrisers in Qualifier 2 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24.

