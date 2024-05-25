[In Pictures] A young RR fan becomes emotional and cries after SRH overpowers Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 

A young kid was spotted getting emotional and crying after Rajasthan Royals' (RR) chances of winning ended during the second qualifier of IPL 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (May 24). It was a tough night for RR as they suffered a 36-run loss and got knocked out of IPL 2024.

Their bowling unit performed decently in the first innings by restricting a batting powerhouse team like SRH to 175/9 in 20 overs after their captain opted to bowl first. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan were the chief architects with the ball for RR, picking up three wickets each.

However, the batting department failed to complement their peers as RR could only reach 139/7 in 20 overs. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56*) put on a fight with aggressive knocks, while the rest of them failed miserably.

RR as they began the season on a high note, winning eight of their first nine games. However, their performances dipped massively after that, as they won only once in the next six completed games.

A young RR fan in the stands was heartbroken after the team's defeat became apparent and was seen in tears as the team's IPL campaign concluded.

Here's the photo of the fan crying as RR were on the verge of losing the game:

"I am really proud of the way we bowled" - RR captain Sanju Samson after loss to SRH in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson on the dismal loss against SRH, saying:

"I am really proud of the way we bowled. We were found short of options against their spin in the middle overs and that is where we lost the game. Very hard to guess when dew is expected or not. The wicket started behaving differently in the second innings. They used that very well, bowling spin to our right-handed batters."

Reviewing their season, Samson continued:

"To be honest, we have had some brilliant games. Not just this season but in the last three or four years. We have found some great talent for the country. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel - all of them are looking exciting, not just for RR but also for India."

Who should be retained by RR management ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction? Let us know your views in the comments section.

