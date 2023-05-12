[In Pictures] Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attends KKR vs RR IPL 2023 clash at Eden Gardens

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended the 56th match of IPL 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11.

It was not a great outing for the home team as Rajasthan Royals outclassed them in all three departments. KKR batted first after losing the toss and made 149/8 following a mediocre batting performance. Venkatesh Iyer (57) was the top-scorer for KKR.

RR then cruised towards winning shores in just 13.1 overs to win the match clinically. Yashasvi Jaiswal (98*) played a scintillating knock and bagged the Player of the Match award. Royals captain Sanju Samson (48*) complemented him well with a quick-fire knock.

Jacqueline Fernandez enjoyed the one-sided match from the stands at Eden Gardens, extending support to the home team. She took to her official Instagram handle after the conclusion of the match and shared a couple of pictures from the stadium.

"We made some mistakes in the batting department" - KKR captain Nitish Rana

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Nitish Rana opined that they were not up to the mark with the bat on Thursday night. He felt they ended up with a below-par score and mentioned 170-180 would have been a fighting total. Rana also applauded Jaiswal for playing a magnificent knock in the chase, saying:

"You have to give him (Jaiswal) credit. There are days when things go your way, today was his day. It was a 170-180 wicket. We made some mistakes in the batting department and as a result we lost two points tonight. [Bowling the first over] Not to call myself a part-timer bowler, but I thought if someone like me comes along, it might work."

He added:

"It was in our plans and didn't work out, I can't bother about what anyone says because we know it didn't work out. Credit for to Jaiswal, he started attacking from the first ball and batted brilliantly."

KKR will next face CSK on May 14 in Chennai.

