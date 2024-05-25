[In Pictures] Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer pose with trophy ahead of SRH vs KKR IPL 2024 final in Chennai

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to clash in the IPL 2024 final on Sunday (May 26) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams ended in the top 2 positions on the points table at the end of the league stage on the back of consistent performances.

Table-toppers KKR then beat SRH comfortably by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 to advance to the finals. The Hyderabad side got another crack at reaching the summit clash as they faced off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2. The Royals eliminated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by defeating them in the Eliminator.

The SunRisers then clinched a 36-run victory in the second qualifier against RR on Friday (May 24) to earn the right to face KKR in the summit clash of IPL 2024. IPL's official Instagram handle gave the fans a glimpse of the captain's photoshoot with the trophy on the eve of the final in Chennai. The post was captioned:

"Two Captains. One Trophy 🏆..And an eventful Chennai evening 🛺🏖️ All eyes on the #Final 😎 #TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | #TheFinalCall."

"KKR will be the favorites" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of IPL 2024 final between Knight Riders and SRH

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer recently previewed the IPL 2024 final and picked Kolkata Knight Riders as favorites to win the match due to their well-rounded team. He backed his thoughts by pointing out that they have depth in all departments and have multiple in-form players.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer said:

"KKR will be the favorites because they are a well-rounded team. They have batting depth, and lots of players are in form. The spin department is strong, and fast bowling is doing exceedingly well. Mitchell Starc’s form is very good. However, KKR lost a game in Chepauk, so Sunrisers will also be confident. The spin department bowled in the last game, so it will increase their confidence."

On the SRH team, Wasim Jaffer continued:

"Sunrisers are a dangerous team. Sunrisers' strength is that they have not played matches in one template. They keep making changes. Because they are left-handers on the KKR side, the left-arm spin might not work. Nitish Reddy might bowl 2-3 overs. Pat Cummins has the versatility to make changes."

Do you agree with Wasim Jaffer's views above? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback