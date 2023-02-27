[In Pictures] Shardul Thakur ties the knot with Mittali Parulkar, shares heartwarming message for wife 

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur tied the knot with his fiancee Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday (February 27). Thakur is the third Indian cricketer to get married recently, after KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Following the wedding, Thakur took to social media and shared pictures from the ceremony. The 31-year-old uploaded the images with an endearing message for his wife, which read:

“I learnt to appreciate your light, when I encountered your shadow! In good times and in bad, in happy and sad, I promise to be by your friend, from now till the end.”

Earlier, pictures and videos from the versatile Mumbai cricketer’s pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media.

The Indian cricketer got engaged in November 2021.

The cricketer was seen shaking a leg to some popular songs during his Haldi ceremony.

According reports, Mittali Parulkar runs a start-up company known as All The Bakes in Thane.

In a video shared on his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ Twitter handle, Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Nayar were seen singing for the couple, while Thakur and Mittali danced away.

Another clip had the duo doing a couple dance on a romantic track.

Apart from his childhood friend Shreyas Iyer, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Nayar were also said to have attended Thakur’s sangeet ceremony on Sunday ahead of the wedding.

Shardul Thakur is part of India’s ODI squad for Australia series

Videos and pictures of the pre-wedding festivities went viral.

The all-rounder was not picked in the Indian squad for the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia at home.

He has been struggling for form in red-ball cricket lately. However, the 31-year-old has been included in the squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia, which will be held following the conclusion of the Test series.

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma attended the Sangeet ceremony.

The three ODIs will be played on March 17, March 19 and March 22. The first one-day will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the second in Visakhapatnam, while the final game of the series will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before Thakur, KL Rahul and Axar Patel had tied the knot recently.

Thakur has represented India in 8 Tests, 34 ODIs and 25 T20Is and has claimed 110 international scalps. With the bat, the right-hander has notched up three half-centuries in Tests and one in ODIs.

The all-rounder was traded from Delhi Capitals to KKR ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

