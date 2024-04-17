[In Pictures] "You’re Always with Me" - Shikhar Dhawan dons special PBKS jersey with son's name

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt post for his son Zoravar amid the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Dhawan showcased a special PBKS jersey with his son's name printed on the back. Sharing a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 17, the veteran opener also wrote an emotional caption for his little one.

Dhawan captioned the post:

"You’re Always with Me, My Boy."

Shikhar Dhawan has often spoken about how he hasn't been able to meet or talk to his son Zoravar regularly due to his separation from his ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji.

The two tied the knot in 2012. Mukerji is 12 years older than Dhawan and had two daughters from her previous marriage. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Zoravar, in December 2014.

Dhawan and Mukerji parted ways after nine years of marriage. The star cricketer was granted divorce by a Delhi court on reported grounds of 'mental cruelty' in October last year.

While the court allowed Dhawan to meet his son and speak to him via video calls, he has been distanced from Zoravar, who resides in Australia with Mukerji, an Australian citizen.

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of PBKS' last match in IPL 2024 due to a niggle

PBKS were without their captain Shikhar Dhawan in their clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 13. The southpaw was ruled out of the fixture due to a shoulder injury

Sam Curran was Punjab's stand-in captain for the game. The side suffered a three-wicket defeat to Rajasthan, failing to defend a 148-run target in Mullanpur.

Dhawan is currently the leading run-getter for PBKS in IPL 2024, chalking up 152 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 125.61. Punjab have two wins to their name after six outings and are placed seventh in the points table.

Punjab will now take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18. It remains to be seen if Dhawan recovers in time for the encounter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback