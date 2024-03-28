"Inconsistency Master" - Fans react as Sanju Samson reverts to his usual pattern during RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson departed after scoring just 15 runs off 14 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) is being contested at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Samson made his typical bright start to the season by top-scoring with an unbeaten 82 in RR's win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, much like the editions preceding the ongoing one, he followed it up with a poor score.

Coming into bat upon Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in the second over of the innings, Samson generated early momentum in his innings by scoring three successive boundaries off Mukesh Kumar. However, he had to keep a low profile the next over as Anrich Nortje bowled a tight and fiery set of deliveries to begin his spell.

Bowling the final over over of the powerplay, and the third of his spell, Khaleel Ahmed came around the wicket against Samson straightaway and the move yielded a result. The RR skipper tried to make room to play the cut shot off the left-arm pacer, but could only get an edge, and was caught by Rishabh Pant.

Fans were quick to criticize Samson's age-old issue of inconsistency on social media. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

RR in trouble against DC after losing Samson and company

DC have been in charge of the contest so far, right from winning the toss and opting to bowl. RR's imperious top-order is back in the pavilion as Jos Buttler was trapped LBW by Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over to reduce them to 36/3.

The collapse has forced RR to promote Ravichandran Ashwin at No.5 to join Riyal Parag at the crease. They have the option of bringing in Rovman Powell as the impact player in a bid to lengthen their batting order, which includes big hitters like Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel.

DC have introduced spin from both ends, and the home side are currently finding it tough to score with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav operating in tandem. As of writing RR are placed at 89/3 in 13.1 overs.