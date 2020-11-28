IND v AUS 2020: 'Please no' Sanjay Manjrekar feels Shivam Dube is not ready for ODI cricket

Ahead of the second ODI match between India and Australia on Sunday, Sanjay Manjrekar answered the queries of a few Indian fans on Twitter. The visitors suffered a 66-run defeat in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and many felt that the Men in Blue lacked a sixth bowling option. A Twitter user asked Manjrekar if India should consider Shivam Dube.

The former Indian batsman rejected the fan's idea, stating that the Royal Challengers Bangalore player was not ready to play 50-overs cricket at the international level. Manjrekar added that Shivam Dube should work on one of the two core skills to strengthen his candidature for a place in the Indian cricket team.

"Please no. Until he develops one of his two skills more," Sanjay Manjrekar replied to the Twitter user.

Please no. Until he develops one of his two skills more. https://t.co/77G9YoXwcS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 28, 2020

Shivam Dube did not have a great IPL 2020 season in the UAE

Shivam Dube had broken into the Indian team last year courtesy of his solid domestic performances. The ambidextrous all-rounder also earned a massive contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Unfortunately, the Mumbai-born player could not impress in the opportunities that he received. Dube has represented the nation in one ODI and 12 T20Is, scoring 114 runs and scalping five wickets. His strike rate has been high, but Dube has managed only one 50+ score so far.

The 27-year-old played eleven matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and got multiple chances to play a match-winning knock for his franchise. However, Shivam Dube ended the season with just 129 runs at a strike rate of 122.85. Besides, he picked up a mere four wickets, giving away runs at an economy rate of 8.11.

After witnessing Dube's sub-par showing in IPL 2020, most fans would agree with Sanjay Manjrekar Twitter statment.